Rugby World Cup by the numbers: The Black Ferns' lucky charm Theresa Fitzpatrick

Newcomers Fiji beat South Africa to win their first game at a Rugby World Cup at Waitākere Stadium.

The Rugby World Cup is now two weeks in and things are starting to take shape in this historic tournament on New Zealand soil.

While the big guns have started to flex their muscles, there have been plenty of tight tussles as well, with all to play for in the final round of pool matches.

Here’s a breakdown of the key numbers after the second weekend of games.

1

Fiji notched a first World Cup win with their stirring last-gasp 21-17 result against South Africa on Sunday evening.

In what is their first appearance at the global showpiece, the Fijians bounced back from their 84-19 opening-round loss to England (where they only trailed 24-14 at halftime), clinching their historic result with a 79th minute try.

It’s a victory that has catapulted them from No 21 in the world rankings to No 16 (with ranking points doubled at World Cups).

Andrew Cornaga Fiji were able to celebrate a maiden World Cup win with their late heroics against South Africa.

3

Going into the last round of pool play, three teams have quarterfinals berths sewn up.

The Black Ferns (10 points), Canada (10) and England (9) lead Pools A, B and C respectively and are assured of being among the eight of 12 to progress to the knockout stage.

It’s now all on for the other nine teams, with the top two in each pool advancing, along with the two best third-placed sides.

5

The Black Ferns’ Portia Woodman and Canada’s Emily Tuttosi each bagged a double on the weekend to share the honours at the top of the competition’s tryscoring chart, with five.

And, being a winger, and hooker, respectively, they have from quite contrasting styles, with four of Tuttosi’s via lineout drives, while Woodman has been rampant out wide.

Her trampling stunner against Wales was an eerily similar effort to that of the late great Jonah Lomu – who is second to her for World Cup tries by a New Zealander (18 and 15 respectively).

14

Theresa Fitzpatrick continues to be a lucky charm for the Black Ferns, with now 14 tests in the jersey for 14 wins.

The 2017 World Cup winner earned a recall to the side earlier this year, and the 27-year-old – niece of former All Blacks prop Olo Brown – has tasted success against seven different nations.

After an accomplished display when slotting in at second five-eighth in the win over Wales on Sunday she has given coach Wayne Smith a few more good selection headaches.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Theresa Fitzpatrick continued her 100% success rate in the black jersey.

30

It took all of 30 seconds for the first try of the Italy versus Canada test on Saturday – one of, if not the fastest, in women’s World Cup history.

After receiving the ball from the kickoff, Canada sent it back off the boot, then Italy fullback Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi scored a stunner from halfway

Her magic couldn’t help inspire Italy to a win though, their only other try a consolation at the death in their 22-12 defeat.

154

The difference in the tackle count numbers between England and France in their titanic test on Saturday night.

With the French limited to just 33% possession and 30% territory, they notched a whopping 227 tackles in their 13-7 defeat, with the English only having to make 73.

France weren’t the only side to crack the double century at the weekend, with Italy posting exactly 200 in their loss to Canada (99).

729

The massive disparity in metres carried between the Black Ferns and Wales in their clash in Waitākere.

On the way to their 56-12 victory, the hosts racked up a massive 883 metres to a paltry 154 by their opponents.

It’s a clear sign of how New Zealand have been directed to play, coming on the back of their 749 metres against Australia (who made 357), with only England having posted more in a game so far (909 in their tournament opener, against Fiji’s 513).