Rugby World Cup week three talking points: How will quarterfinal matchups look?

Aaron Goile is a Stuff senior sports reporter

OPINION: This Rugby World Cup features one of the more ridiculous competition formats, but then again, World Rugby aren’t exactly known for their method of straight-forward operation.

The governing body wanted to introduce quarterfinals for the first time to safeguard against any of the big sides missing the knockout stages, the Black Ferns having been one of the recent victims, in 2014 when two wins, a three-point loss and a +102 points differential in pool play was not enough.

Offering another four sudden death games is most certainly a boon for the fans, and commercially, though with World Rugby not wanting to increase the tournament from 12 teams, it’s left them with a shambles of a structure.

While 16 sides would offer a tidy top two finishers from four pools advancing, instead we have the mess in 2022 that is three pools of four and the top two from each making the cut along with the best two third-place finishers, invoking memories of the debacle that was the 1999 men’s tournament.

The teams then get a seeding from one to eight based on their points from pool play, along with points differential, with No 1 to play No 8, No 2 to play No 7, No 3 to play No 6, and No 4 to play No 5. Yes, that means two pool winners will face third-placed teams, while the other pool winner has to play a second-placer.

When World Rugby made these changes back in 2018 their concern was that they needed to close the gap in the competitiveness stakes before throwing an extra four teams in.

Phil Walter Abby Dow looks to get clear for England in their clash against France last weekend.

Maybe they had missed the memo on how the women’s game was growing, or didn’t have faith in their own abilities to assist those developing nations to the showpiece event where, just with that exposure to the top sides, would have expedited their progress anyway.

As it was, Fiji came into this maiden World Cup of theirs with a lowly world ranking of No 21, and then knocked over South Africa last weekend, while No 9 Ireland, fourth in this year’s Six Nations, didn’t even qualify.

So what are the quarterfinal matchups looking like?

The positive going into the final round of pool matches is there are plenty of permutations which could play out and make for an unpredictable finish.

On the other side of the coin, and don’t we know this from past editions of Super Rugby, a competition that is clear and easy to follow is the best way to get optimum fan engagement.

What we know ahead of this weekend is that New Zealand (10 points), Canada (10) and England (9) (the top three ranked sides in the world and all in separate pools) are assured of their places in the knockout phase – there you go, World Rugby, tick – while, mathematically, all the other nine sides are a chance of joining them.

Only the Black Ferns are assured of topping their pool, and now the battle is on to take the overall No 1 seeding. And an expected bonus-point (scoring four tries or more) win by the hosts against Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday will all but secure it.

That would mean Canada would have to beat the United States with a bonus point in Waitākere on Sunday but also over-run New Zealand on points differential – rather unlikely considering they are already 22 points back before the Black Ferns run up their score, and that the US are reasonable quality.

Tournament favourites England are expected to go big against South Africa and will finish as second or third seed, the former if the Canadians don’t get their bonus-point win.

France should take care of Fiji to finish second in Pool C behind England and be No 4 seeds, or potentially No 3 if Canada lose.

That should see South Africa and Fiji out of the running and leave six other sides battling for four quarterfinal berths.

Italy should take care of Japan and take the No 5 seed, though there is the potential for them to finish top of Pool B if Canada – playing straight after – then lose without a bonus point (for finishing with seven) and see their 44-point differential advantage hauled in.

The opening game of the weekend, between Australia and Wales, will likely be a battle for sixth and eighth seeding, while if the United States don’t beat Canada they are set for seventh.

Predicted quarterfinal matchups (seedings in brackets):

New Zealand (1) v Wales (8)

Canada (2) v United States (7)

England (3) v Australia (6)

France (4) v Italy (5)

WEEK 3 MATCHES

SATURDAY (All matches at Northland Events Centre, Whangārei)

Australia v Wales (Pool A)

Kickoff: 2.15pm

TAB odds: Australia $1.33 Wales $3.20

New Zealand v Scotland (Pool A)

Kickoff: 4.45pm

TAB odds: New Zealand $1 Scotland $18

France v Fiji (Pool C)

Kickoff: 7.15pm

TAB odds: France $1.01 Fiji $15

SUNDAY (All matches at Waitākere Stadium, Auckland)

Japan v Italy

Kickoff: 12.45pm

TAB odds: Italy $1.09 Japan $6.50

Canada v United States

Kickoff: 3.15pm

TAB odds: Canada $1.18 United States $4.60

England v South Africa

Kickoff: 5.45pm

TAB odds: England $1.01 South Africa $41