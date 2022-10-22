Black Ferns round out Rugby World Cup pool play with 57-0 thrashing of Scotland

Hosts led 45-0 after a frantic first half before the pace slowed in the second 40 minutes.

At Northland Events Centre, Whangārei: Black Ferns 57 (Renee Holmes tries 2min, 72min, Ayesha Leti-I’iga try 10min, Sarah Hirini try 12min, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u try 17min, Theresa Fitzpatrick try 30min, Renee Wickliffe tries 34min, 39min, Maiakawanakaulani Roos try 53min; Renee Holmes 6 con) Scotland 0. HT: 45-0

Yellow card: Tanya Kalounivale (Black Ferns) 64min

The Black Ferns have all but secured top seeding for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after thrashing Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday.

Already assured of topping Pool A, New Zealand did as expected and comfortably dispatched the Scots, cruising to a 57-0 bonus-point win in front of a hearty 15,000-plus crowd at the Northland Events Centre.

It’s a result which is set to pit the hosts against the No 8 seeds – likely Wales – next weekend. The only way the Ferns can be overtaken for the top quarterfinal seeding is if Canada beat the United States in Waitākere on Sunday by 80 points.

While Scotland had run both Wales and Australia close, they hadn’t scored a try against the Black Ferns in their three meetings – the last 16 years ago – and in what amounted to little more than a training run, the home side stormed in for nine five-pointers, racing to a 45-0 halftime lead with the wind at their backs.

Coach Wayne Smith sat out several top-liners out for this last pool game, and while there was no shortage of motivation for those taking the park this weekend to push their claims, just how much could be gleaned from this rout will be the big question.

Blockbusting winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga – who Smith felt was “the best player in the world” earlier this year – made a welcome comeback from a calf injury that had stalled her World Cup debut, playing 48 minutes, and was front and centre of a much-improved Ferns start.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Renee Wickliffe dives over for a try in the Black Ferns’ big win over Scotland in Whangārei.

They opened the scoring within two minutes when Leti-I’iga unselfishly provided for Renee Holmes to coast over, then Leti-I’iga scored herself – a first try for her against Six Nations opposition, in her eighth test against them.

After Sarah Hirini then followed up a great restart take by being on hand to score from an impressive Joanah Ngan-Woo bust, New Zealand then had their bonus point inside 17 minutes when Liana Mikaele-Tu’u barged over.

A couple of messy passes notwithstanding, they weren’t in any mood to slow down, Theresa Fitzpatrick superbly juggling and spinning over off another fine Alana Bremner charge and veteran Renee Wickliffe bagging a quick double before the break – even if referee Aurelie Groizeleau didn’t over-rule one for a forward pass on review.

The halftime stats were ridiculous – 633 running metres to 27 and 133 tackles to 22 – and Scotland then even managed to send the second-half kickoff rolling backwards over halfway.

But to their credit, they forced the Black Ferns into an extended period of tackling, and infringing, and while Maiakawanakaulani Roos charged off a great Natalie Delamare offload to raise the 50, they were otherwise untidy, Amy du Plessis dropping a ball with the line open the best example, and Smith will find plenty to improve.

The big moment

In a non-contest it was pre-game and the spine-tingling haka led by Northland local Krystal Murray. Scotland advanced, then the Black Ferns followed suit, seemingly against World Rugby laws requiring them to stay behind their 10-metre line, and the crowd loved it.

MVP

Veteran Renee Wickliffe showed she still has plenty to offer, proving busy and threatening on the right wing. The 35-year-old scored two tries and racked up game-high numbers for metres (127), defenders beaten (six) and clean breaks (two).

Match rating

4/10: It was nothing of a contest, as predicted, and while there some nice tries from the women in black, things became rather disjointed in the second stanza.

The big picture

Scotland’s World Cup is over, while the Black Ferns will remain up north for a quarterfinal at the same venue next Saturday night. They will almost certainly be top seeds, and are likely to face Wales, who they breezed past 56-12 last weekend.