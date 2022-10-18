Scotland lose star fullback for Black Ferns clash

Scotland fullback Chloe Rollie, left, is out of the Rugby World Cup with an arm injury.

Scotland have lost their ace fullback Chloe Rollie for the rest of the Rugby World Cup, a huge blow ahead of their must-win clash with the Black Ferns this weekend.

The Scots need to beat New Zealand in Whangarei on Saturday to have any hope of making the quarterfinals. The Black Ferns have already qualified for the playoffs.

The 27-year-old injured an arm in the 14-12 loss to Australia last weekend and required surgery. She will remain with the team in New Zealand as she begins her recovery.

“Devastated doesn’t cover how l feel knowing that my Rugby World Cup dream has been cut short … but that’s just how it goes sometimes,” she said on a Twitter post.

Rollie has 52 test caps and has scored 15 tries since making her debut at centre in the 2015 Six Nations.

She quickly switched to fullback and has been a stalwart of the side while taking her club career from Scotland to France and on to England where she now plays for Exeter.

Rollie isn’t the only high-profile player hit by serious injury at the tournament.

France’s star halfback Laure Sansus has a knee injury that sees her not only out of the Rugby World Cup but retiring from rugby.

Sansus was forced off with a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the 13-7 loss to England last weekend.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images French halfback Laure Sansus was judged the best player of this year’s Six Nations.

The 2022 Women's Six Nations player of the championship will be replaced by centre Marie Dupouy.

"We never choose our exit and my situation is a perfect example," Sansus, who will remain in New Zealand, said.

"I would of course have preferred to end my career a different way. While the World Cup has ended for me this Saturday, it continues for France.

"I cannot compete on the pitch with my team-mates, but I will be just as relentless with my support from the stands. I will be their number one fan."