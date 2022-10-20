Black Ferns' biggest fans - how are you getting behind the World Cup?

WRITE ON STUFF: The weight of the nation is behind the Black Ferns, as they strive for Rugby World Cup glory.

The tournament is off to a hot start for the Kiwis, who have won both of their first two games, and sit at the top of their pool. Both scoreboards were convincing - a 41-17 win over Australia, and a 56-12 thrashing against Wales - but there's work to be done if they want to go all the way.

Their next challenge will be against Scotland on Saturday. England, who are also unbeaten, France, and Canada are tipped to be the team's biggest threats later in the tournament.

The tournament has extra special meaning for the ferns and their fans, because it is being played at home on New Zealand shores.

Fans' support has been huge so far, with 34,235 people packing out the stands of Eden Park in Auckland for the opening game against Australia, a world record for a women's rugby event and women's sport event in New Zealand.

We want Black Ferns fans to tell us how you are getting behind the team to will them to victory.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Do you have Rugby World Cup fever? Tell us about it.

Why have you been watching or attending the games? What has it been like?

Which team are you supporting, how have you been getting behind them, and why?

Who do you think will win the tournament, and why?

Who have been your standout players so far?

We're looking for submissions of between 400 and 800 words to be published in Stuff Nation. To share how you're getting behind the Rugby World Cup, and your predictions for the tournament, hit the contribute button, or email: stuffnation@stuff.co.nz. Please include photos of how you're showing your support to run with your stories.