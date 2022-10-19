Black Ferns set to welcome back Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Kennedy Simon for RWC Scotland clash

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Scotland. Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. When: Saturday, October 22, 4.45pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau (France)

Joseph Pearson is a sports reporter for Stuff

OPINION: The Black Ferns are on course to finish as the top seed for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals and will make significant changes again for their final pool match against Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday.

After their opening win against Australia, there were 10 personnel changes to the starting XV for last Sunday’s 56-12 rout of Wales at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium.

The biggest tweak, however, was positional, with Ruby Tui’s move to fullback, and this week’s main shift could be the anticipated comebacks of power winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga and loose forward Kennedy Simon.

Coach Wayne Smith indicated last week they would get “minutes” against the Scots after they had struggled with calf and leg injuries respectively. He can expect more sleepless nights pondering selections if they shine against Scotland.

Stuff Ayesha Leti-I'iga is poised to return from a calf injury against Scotland.

Both would probably be starters, assuming they are fit, for next Saturday’s quarterfinal in Whangārei but could return this weekend via the bench.

Tui’s move from right wing to fullback for Wales was made with Leti-I’iga’s comeback in mind, giving the influential Tui more time to adapt to a position she has hardly played.

Leti-I’iga was in devastating form before her injury and has to play before crunch time, as does Simon, the co-captain who brings an additional physical edge to their pack which they need to retain the World Cup.

The in-form Portia Woodman is also all but certain to start on the wing after five tries in two World Cup matches, including a memorable score against Wales that looked eerily similar to Jonah Lomu’s famous try.

Smith surely would not deny Woodman her first home province test.

The Black Ferns are guaranteed to top pool A and a bonus-point win against Scotland would likely mean they are top seeds for the quarterfinals and play the second-ranked third-placed team from the three pools (which, as it stands, is Wales) in the last eight.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu was on the bench against Australia and could return to start against Scotland.

For the Scotland match, Hazel Tubic could be promoted from the bench and start for the first time in the tournament at fullback, where Tui could return if Leti-I’iga is introduced from the bench.

Tubic could be an important player in the heat of a knockout match against one of the favourites, England or France, because no Black Fern has a better kicking game.

Second five-eighth Theresa Fitzpatrick was an excellent foil after returning to start against Wales, unleashing their talented backline while complementing captain and first-five Ruahei Demant’s smart, direct running game that shone in a brilliant attacking display last Sunday.

Lining her up with old sevens team-mate Stacey Fluhler, who was outstanding at centre against Australia, in the midfield has great appeal.

At halfback, after starts in rounds one and two for the incumbent Kendra Cocksedge and rookie Ariana Bayler, Northlander Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu could wear No 9 on a special occasion for her whānau.

The battle for a bench spot in the knockout stages between Bayler and Marino-Tauhinu remains close.

A loose forward trio of Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini and Alana Bremner, with Simon on the bench, makes a lot of sense because they all need minutes – Mikaele-Tu’u and Bremner after injuries which have ruled them out for parts of the season.

Hirini would only benefit from more playing time after switching from sevens just last month following a five-year gap between tests.

Lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos deserves a start after impressing against Wales but it is difficult to pick two from three between her, Chelsea Bremner and Joanah Ngan-Woo because all have been in good form.

Third-choice hooker Natalie Delamere might get a chance after not making an appearance in the World Cup yet and prop Santo Taumata could get her first start at tighthead.

Northland loosehead Krystal Murray was solid off the bench against Wales, firming up their scrum after early wobbles while crossing for her first test try, and she might have earned a start.

The Black Ferns’ top 23 won’t be revealed until their quarterfinal.

Possible starting XV to play Scotland: Hazel Tubic, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (c), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Santo Taumata, Natalie Delamere, Krystal Murray.