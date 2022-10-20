Ayesha Leti-I’iga replaces Portia Woodman on the left wing as Black Ferns make big changes for Scotland

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Scotland. Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. When: Saturday, October 22, 4.45pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau (France)

The Black Ferns have again made 10 changes to their starting XV for their final Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday.

Ayesha Leti-I’iga returns to start after a calf injury and replaces Portia Woodman on the left wing, but co-captain and loose forward Kennedy Simon is still sidelined with a leg injury.

Woodman drops out of the 23, as does Ruby Tui after she played fullback last Sunday, with Renee Holmes returning to the back three at No 15 and Renee Wickliffe is retained on the right wing.

The Black Ferns have the luxury of resting some stars for Scotland having already made the quarterfinals.

Captain Ruahei Demant has been demoted to the bench and Hazel Tubic instead starts at first five-eighth next to halfback Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, who will skipper the side from kick-off.

With incumbent halfback Kendra Cocksedge on the bench, Northlander Marino-Tauhinu will be starting a test for just the second time and in her home province.

Marino-Tauhinu’s first start was also in Whangārei when the Black Ferns beat the United States 50-6 to clinch the Pacific Four Series in June.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said she deserves a start after missing the 23 last week when the Black Ferns thrashed Wales 56-12 at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium to win Pool A.

“The last time we played up here in Whangārei, Arihiana started and was player of the match,” Smith said in a statement.

“She is in our leadership group and is already a respected leader in the team, so we have full confidence in her captaining the side on Saturday."

The Black Ferns are expected to beat Scotland, who need a shock win to have any chance of making the quarterfinals after losing tight matches to Wales and Australia.

“We’ve seen bits and pieces of the game we want to play so this test is about bringing that all together for a more complete performance,” Smith said in a statement.

“We expect Scotland to be tough up front, so our attitude will need to be there right from kick off.”

Amy du Plessis comes back into the midfield at centre with Theresa Fitzpatrick remaining at second five-eighth. Stacey Fluhler is unavailable this week because of injury.

Liana Mikaele-Tu'u and Sarah Hirini return to start in the loose forwards and lock Joanah Ngan-Woo will line up alongside Maiakawanakaulani Roos as Chelsea Bremner drops to the bench.

Amy Rule and Phillipa Love are back as the starting props and Georgia Ponsonby is retained at hooker.

Natalie Delamere is the reserve hooker on the bench and should make her World Cup debut in Northland.

Northland prop Krystal Murray is the reserve loosehead, with tighthead Tanya Kalounivale also named as cover.

Openside flanker Kendra Reynolds remains in the team on the bench and teenage midfielder Sylvia Brunt is in reserve, too.

The Black Ferns have started the tournament with wins over Australia and Wales in Pool A and are already through to next weekend’s quarterfinals.

A bonus-point win against Scotland would all but guarantee their position as top seed for the quarterfinal draw and a meeting in the last eight with the second-ranked third-placed team from the pool stages.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Renee Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (c); Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Natalie Delamare, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kendra Cocksedge, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant.