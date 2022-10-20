Wayne Smith says Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga 'the best player in the world' before calf injury

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Scotland. Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. When: Saturday, October 22, 4.45pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau (France)

Wayne Smith says returning Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga was “the best player in the world” when she was in unstoppable form in June’s Pacific Four Series.

Her grade one calf tear ruled her out of their last three tests, including the opening two matches of the Rugby World Cup, but the 23-year-old from Porirua is back for their final pool fixture against Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday.

The locals might disapprove of her selection ahead of Northland favourite Portia Woodman on the left wing – and Woodman is out of the team altogether after scoring five tries in their wins over Wales and Australia.

Fullback Renee Holmes said dozens of Woodman’s whānau had bought tickets for her first test in Northland, but the superstar winger is being kept on ice before next weekend’s quarterfinal that’s also in Whangārei.

Leti-I’iga replaces Woodman for her first test in two months after scoring seven tries in five tests before suffering a calf injury five weeks ago, before last month’s World Cup warm-up against Japan at Eden Park.

Stuff Ayesha Leti-I'iga is back for the Black Ferns.

“It's great to have her back,” coach Smith said. “She's had four really good weeks of training and getting back into it, recovering from that slight calf injury.

“For me, Ayesha was the best player in the world [in the Pacific Four Series].

“She was unbelievable, outstanding. She's coming back.”

The Black Ferns beat Australia, Canada and the United States in June in Smith’s first matches as coach.

The Wellington winger was indeed their standout player because of her power, speed and incredible ball carrying that scattered defenders. She carried that form into their next two tests against Australia in August when the Black Ferns retained the O’Reilly Cup.

Leti-I’iga seemed embarrassed by Smith’s praise at Thursday’s media session in Whangārei.

“You don't hear that often. True or not, that gives me confidence,” Leti-I’iga said.

She laughed if off but stood up confidently when asked if she was unsure about making a comeback from a frustrating calf problem.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Portia Woodman gets a break before next weekend’s quarterfinals.

“If anything, it was a blessing in disguise because I learnt how to serve my team off the field and that's made the bonds so much stronger,” she said.

“There were a few doubts, but I'm so grateful for this opportunity and to see my sisters run out [at the World Cup] has been awesome.”

Leti-I’iga has played 17 tests since her Black Ferns debut in 2018 and Saturday’s clash with the Scots will be her World Cup debut with the reigning, five-time world champions.

“It's so exciting. I've sat back and watched people come out of their shell,” she said.

“We've had a rehab crew and they all graduated last week.

“For me to step out on that field tomorrow, I'm taking my family with me.”

Leti-I’iga was expected to play this weekend but not necessarily at Woodman’s expense.

However, it’s likely both will play on the wings when the Black Ferns host their quarterfinal in Northland the following Saturday.

Smith smiled when asked if he was concerned about upsetting Northland by not picking Woodman.

But he said she was amongst some players who needed a week off before the knockout stages, as well as centre Stacey Fluhler (hamstring) and loose forward Kennedy Simon (leg).

The Black Ferns, who should have no trouble gaining a bonus-point win against Scotland having already topped Pool A, can afford that luxury.

“Portia was fine,” Smith said.

“We're playing a quarterfinal up here anyway, so she'll be hoping she starts in that.”

The squad’s other two Northlanders are in the team – Kaitaia prop Krystal Murray is on the bench and Te Ahuahu halfback Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu will captain the Black Ferns for the first time in just her second start.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Renee Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (c); Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Natalie Delamare, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kendra Cocksedge, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant.