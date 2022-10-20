Take five: Black Ferns questions answered ahead of Rugby World Cup match against Scotland

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Scotland. Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. When: Saturday, October 22, 4.45pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau (France)

Joseph Pearson is a sports reporter for Stuff

ANALYSIS: Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s inclusion is among the 10 changes in the Black Ferns’ starting XV for their final pool match in the Rugby World Cup.

At Northlander Portia Woodman’s expense, Leti-I’iga returns on the left wing for Saturday’s meeting with Scotland in Whangārei.

The change denies Kaikohe winger Woodman a rare, special opportunity to play a Black Ferns test in her home province for the first time.

However, she is expected to get that honour when the Black Ferns host their quarterfinal next Saturday in Whangārei.

The reigning, five-time champions have started the tournament with wins against Wales and Australia to qualify for the quarterfinals and top Pool A.

A bonus-point win over Scotland would all but guarantee their position as the top seed for the quarterfinal draw.

Stuff Northlander Portia Woodman won’t play for the Black Ferns this weekend in Whangārei.

Here are the five talking points ahead of the fixture with the Scots.

1: Is dropping Woodman harsh?

At first, you think so. And it is a shame that Northland won’t see its finest rugby player in career-best form this weekend when the region welcomes the Black Ferns for a test for only the second time after the June fixture against the United States in Whangārei.

She wasn’t available for the Black Ferns in June because of sevens commitments but has been brilliant since returning to 15s, scoring 12 tries in three tests with Japan and in the pool matches with Australia and Wales.

However, coach Wayne Smith said she needed a week off to be ready for the quarterfinals next weekend.

Sentimentality has seemingly been trumped by a sensible move as the Black Ferns target a sixth World Cup triumph.

Returning fullback Renee Holmes said Woodman was comfortable missing this week’s Scotland clash.

“Obviously, she would have loved to play at home. She has so much friends and whānau coming. I think her family have brought about 60 tickets. That's hard, but we're in a space where we're just as happy for each other.”

2: What does Leti-I’iga’s comeback mean?

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ayesha Leti-I’iga scored seven tries in five tests before her calf injury.

Smith said she was the world’s best player in June’s Pacific Four Series.

Her return from a calf tear is a massive boost and suggests she will play the quarterfinal on the left wing, with Woodman on the right, and Ruby Tui will return at fullback after also getting a rest this weekend.

Holmes and retained winger Renee Wickliffe will need to play the games of their lives against Scotland to get a start ahead of that trio.

3: Which other changes are significant?

As centre Stacey Fluhler is given another week to recover from a minor hamstring injury, Amy du Plessis is back in a midfield pairing with Theresa Fitzpatrick. Fluhler is likely to start in the knockout stages, but who with is not yet clear.

Hazel Tubic starts her first match of the tournament at first five-eighth and Northlander Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu is captain for the first time. Her battle with Ariana Bayler to play behind incumbent No 9 Kendra Cocksedge is close.

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u replaces Charmaine McMenamin at No 8 after both started the World Cup opener and Amy Rule and Phillipa Love are back as the starting props, as they were for the first match with Australia.

Third-choice hooker Natalie Delamare’s inclusion on the bench means all but one member of the squad of 32 will have played in the tournament.

The exception is loose forward Kennedy Simon, the co-captain with Ruahei Demant. Simon’s return from a leg injury (plantaris) is being managed carefully, but it’s hoped she will be fit for the quarterfinal.

4: What about Scotland?

Scotland, the last qualifiers for the World Cup, have been pipped at the death in narrow defeats to Wales (18-15) and Australia (14-12).

Their slim quarterfinal hopes hinge on a monumental upset over the Black Ferns and other results going their way. Neither are likely for the Scots, who are ranked 10th in the world.

5: Who will the Black Ferns play in their quarterfinal?

The Black Ferns are on course to finish as the top seed for the quarterfinal draw and will play the second-placed third-ranked team from the pool stages.

As it stands, their quarterfinal will be against Wales, who the Black Ferns beat 56-12 at Waitākere Stadium last Sunday.

However, their quarterfinal opponent won’t be clear until Sunday’s matches in the third weekend are done.

Realistically, they could also face Australia, Italy or the United States in the last eight.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Renee Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (c); Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Natalie Delamare, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kendra Cocksedge, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant.