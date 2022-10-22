Scotland test is final chance for Wayne Smith to settle on strongest Black Ferns team for knockout stages

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Scotland. Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. When: Saturday, October 22, 4.45pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau (France)

The consistent theme throughout the Black Ferns’ season has been change.

Another 10 changes have been made to the starting XV for their final Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday.

However, the clash with the Scots will likely be the last time coach Wayne Smith is tempted to tinker with selections because next weekend is the beginning of crunch time in their landmark World Cup at home.

Bonus-point wins over Australia (41-17) and Wales (56-12) were expected in Pool A, as is a similar result in their first test against Scotland since 2006 after already progressing to the last eight as pool winners.

The team has been chopped and changed in Smith’s eight tests in charge and should be at its strongest in the second week of the Black Ferns’ Northland stint – for their quarterfinal in Whangārei next Saturday.

That opponent, as it stands, will be Wales, assuming the Black Ferns beat Scotland with a bonus point to finish as the top seed for the quarterfinals, although the draw won’t be confirmed until Sunday’s matches conclude the pool stages.

The Scots are their final obstacle before the knockout stages in which the Black Ferns are on a collision course with the tournament favourites, England and France, for the tournament’s sharp end at Eden Park.

Smith, who has regularly said they wouldn’t be sure of their best line-up until it “picks itself”, is giving key players such as captain Ruahei Demant and outside backs Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler and Ruby Tui a rest this weekend to nurse some soreness.

Stuff There are another 10 changes to the Black Ferns’ starting XV for their final pool match against Scotland.

Most of their main forwards are facing Scotland (except for Kennedy Simon and Charmaine McMenamin) for another physical test against a northern side.

Smith has also confessed to regular “sleepless nights” thinking about how to finalise a 23 which can win the reigning champions the World Cup for a sixth time.

Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s return from a calf injury for Scotland presents Smith with another selection dilemma in the back three. He said the Porirua winger was “the best player in the world” in June’s Pacific Four Series.

“We're trying to run teams off their feet but don't want to run ourselves off our feet. That means our whole 23 is important,” Smith said.

“I never fret if we get an injury because I know we've got someone else who can step up.”

Their high tempo, attacking style fired against Wales, but it was a worry how the Welsh forwards managed to exert their physical dominance with their scrum and lineout drive.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wales celebrating one of their two tries via rolling mauls against the Black Ferns last Sunday.

The Black Ferns were punished heavily in those battles against England and France on last year’s tour and slumped to their four largest defeats in history.

Scotland will play a similar game, albeit without the serious strength, fitness and firepower of England and France’s packs.

Smith said their assistant coaches – Wes Clarke, Whitney Hansen and scrum guru Mike Cron – are “some of the best in the world” who have been working to address those deficiencies.

“They know where we stand. They're not silly. We struggled with our scrum and the lineout maul [against Wales].

“We also have to be careful we don't put everything into one basket and keep our focus on our attacking game as well.”

Another significant change is Hazel Tubic’s first start of the tournament at first five-eighth, with the Black Ferns hoping Demant can remain on the bench after playing more minutes than anyone else this season.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Hazel Tubic starts at first five-eighth against Scotland on Saturday.

The Black Ferns don’t kick out of hand much because they keep the ball alive. Tubic, however, is the side’s best kicker and could yet have a big role to play after coming off the bench against Australia and Wales.

She starts with halfback Arihiana Marino-Tauhini, who is captain for the first time on Saturday, in another new combination for the Black Ferns.

However, the pair have played together often for their Manurewa club, Counties Manukau and the Chiefs.

“The style we want to play is fast, running rugby. If we don’t need to play a boring kicking game, we try to keep it exciting and use the skills we have across the field,” Tubic said of the Black Ferns’ attack.

“It’s exciting to have a coach that says ‘be free, attack’. You can get boring and play for the territory game, and it’s not the most exciting to play or watch, but we want people to get excited watching us and maybe create a new brand of rugby.

“We want to show that women can pass it out wide and run through the gaps but also kick when we need to.”

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Renee Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (c); Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Natalie Delamare, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kendra Cocksedge, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant.

Scotland: Shona Campbell, Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Hannah Smith, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Jade Konkel-Roberts, Rachel McLachlan, Rachel Malcolm (c), Sarah Bonar, Emma Wassell, Christine Belisle, Lana Skeldon, Molly Wright. Reserves: Jodie Rettie, Leah Bartlett, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Louise McMillan, Mairi McDonald, Meryl Smith, Liz Musgrove.