Black Ferns lift physical intensity to bash Scotland, finishing Rugby World Cup pool stage on a high

Hosts led 45-0 after a frantic first half before the pace slowed in the second 40 minutes.

At Northland Events Centre, Whangārei: Black Ferns 57 (Renee Wickliffe 2, Renee Holmes 2, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Maiakawanakaulani Roos tries; Holmes 6 con) Scotland 0. HT: 45-0.

Joseph Pearson is a sports reporter for Stuff

ANALYSIS: The Black Ferns did more than beat a startled Scottish side with attacking rugby. They bashed them up front with a serious lift in intensity after struggling physically last weekend against Wales.

Like last Sunday’s 56-12 win over the Welsh, the result was never in doubt against a northern team with a focus on their set piece, kicking and the maligned but often effective lineout drive.

The Black Ferns were too quick and elusive with clinical offloads which stuck to cut Scotland apart in the 57-0 rout in Whangārei on Saturday.

However, the manner in which they powered through the hapless Scots will have delighted the Black Ferns coaches ahead of the knockout stages.

Yes, Scotland were hopelessly inferior in all departments against the reigning world champions.

The Scots are nowhere near the strength of the World Cup favourites from the north, England and France, and they were clearly demoralised by the ease in which the Black Ferns sliced through their defence.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Alana Bremner had a strong game for the Black Ferns at blindside flanker against Scotland.

But the Black Ferns had to improve with aspects of the game they have struggled with – breakdown work, smashing into contact and their lineout and scrum – and did so against Scotland despite easing up after half-time.

Bigger tests are to come – and next weekend’s likely quarterfinal clash with Wales could have its benefits, as they seek to rectify their shortcomings which the Welsh exploited last Sunday – and there is still work to do with their discipline because Tanya Kalounivale was yellow-carded in the second half for a needless penalty.

The loose forward trio of Alana Bremner, Sarah Hirini and Liana Mikaele-Tu’u could well start come crunch time after their powerful performances.

So could Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Joanah Ngan-Woo at lock after consistently driving over the gain line. Their front row of Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby and Phillipa Love that started against Scotland looks like their most solid.

Theresa Fitzpatrick is emerging as the answer at second five-eighth with her composed decision-making to unleash their weapons out wide.

Hazel Tubic was accurate and solid in her start at first five-eighth, as was Amy du Plessis on her return as starting centre. They should make the 23 for the quarterfinal.

Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s successful comeback on the left wing was also a massive lift for the Black Ferns in her 47 minutes.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Lock Joanah Ngan-Woo looking for an offload against Scotland.

Leti-I’iga’s introduction was the most anticipated change to their latest line-up after her return from a calf injury.

Her threat carrying the ball forward has been prominent throughout the five tests she played earlier in the season when she scored seven tries and looked unstoppable.

However, her first significant involvements were two passes.

The first was for Tubic’s line break in the first minute. The second was a swift assist for fullback Renee Holmes to score the opening try a minute later.

That should please Wayne Smith immensely because she was guilty of not passing to an open team-mate in previous tests.

She often didn’t need to but better defences should be more capable of stopping her. Still, that’s not easy when she hits top speed.

Scotland were stunned as the Black Ferns raced to four tries inside 17 minutes and the contest was over.

This wasn’t a level playing field as the fitter, faster, stronger Black Ferns ran riot against a weary Scotland side that was evidently exhausted from successive last-gasp defeats to Australia and Wales.

Seven New Zealand tries before half-time, including two excellent finishes from veteran Renee Wickliffe in what could be her last test, were followed by a more subdued second half as changes were made and the Scots tightened up defensively.

And whether the Black Ferns can compete physically with England or France will only be answered when they soon meet one of them, as expected, at Eden Park.