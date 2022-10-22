Wayne Smith praises the Black Ferns' improved 'physicality' in dominant win over Scotland

Hosts led 45-0 after a frantic first half before the pace slowed in the second 40 minutes.

At Northland Events Centre, Whangārei: Black Ferns 57 (Renee Wickliffe 2, Renee Holmes 2, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Maiakawanakaulani Roos tries; Holmes 6 con) Scotland 0. HT: 45-0.

Wayne Smith had reason to smile after watching the Black Ferns’ strongest half of the season that blew Scotland off the park in Whangārei on Saturday.

The grass banks and stands were packed at Northland Events Centre as 16,571 watched the Black Ferns dismantle the Scots 57-0 to finish the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup in emphatic style.

Smith is a well-travelled rugby coach but said he had never seen Northland's home ground, often known as Okara Park, as full as it was for their third win of pool play that all but assured their position as the top quarterfinal seed.

The Black Ferns celebrating Maiakawanakaulani Roos' try against Scotland.

The Black Ferns led 45-0 at half-time after smashing through Scotland with more physical intensity that was lacking in last Sunday’s 56-12 win over Wales.

“I think they were proving something out there and to us [the coaches], as much as anybody,” Smith said.

“The crowd was outstanding and that first half was just brilliant.

“We were never going to replicate that in the second half, with the changes we were making, but I thought we were brilliant.

“Some of the ladies who led that physicality – [props] Amy Rule and Pip Love up front, [lock] Maia Roos and Liana Mikaele Tu’u – they really led that physicality.

“And everyone chimed in. The backs were brilliant in the first half.”

Granted, the Black Ferns bashed an inferior Scottish team that looked drained after successive last-gasp defeats to Australia and Wales which all but ended their quarterfinal hopes.

More than 16,000 packed into Whangārei's Northland Events Centre to watch the Black Ferns beat Scotland.

Smith was unhappy after they beat Wales because of their set piece struggles, poor discipline and issues stopping the Welsh lineout drive.

However, he said they would have a point to prove for next Saturday night's quarterfinal in Whangārei that is likely to be against Wales.

A bigger crowd is expected for the last eight when Northland hosts the Black Ferns before they are due to head back to Auckland for the semifinals, as is expected, and a looming Eden Park crunch match against France.

“I played here in the 80s with Canterbury and have never seen a crowd like that here,” Smith said.

“It blew us away. It was incredible. It’s great for women’s rugby, isn’t it?

“You have to take your hat off to the community.”

Renee Wickliffe scored twice in the first half for the Black Ferns.

Sunday’s pool matches will confirm the quarterfinalists but Wales, who lost 13-7 to Australia in Saturday’s opener, are probably going to face the reigning world champions after remaining eighth in the quarterfinal seedings.

Smith wasn’t too unhappy with an inevitable comedown in the second half after running riot in the first 40 minutes when they scored seven tries, albeit against a side they were expected to defeat comfortably.

Retiring outside back Renee Wickliffe, who was playing her 47th and potentially last test, rolled back the years with two wonderful tries.

The first was a stepping, breakaway finish with great speed to evade the desperate Scottish defence and the second was finished expertly in the right corner.

The Northland crowd loved it, as well as the increased physicality which the Black Ferns brought to beat Scotland with extra power to complement their thrilling attacking game.

No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, who was returning from sprained ribs suffered in the opening win over Australia at Eden Park, had an excellent game and was a strong presence for the Black Ferns in their back row with Alana Bremner and Sarah Hirini.

“The crowds at this World Cup, including this one, will be something I’ll never forget,” Mikaele-Tu’u said.

“These are the people we represent, as Black Ferns and players of New Zealand.

“It’s great to see them get out and get behind us, too. Everyone was happy and excited to play in front of the people.”