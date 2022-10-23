Black Ferns will probably have to beat France then England on tough road to retain Rugby World Cup

Hosts led 45-0 after a frantic first half before the pace slowed in the second 40 minutes.

The Black Ferns will probably have to beat northern powerhouses England and France on a tough road to retain the Rugby World Cup.

The pool stages finished on Sunday at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium with England’s 75-0 win over South Africa that confirmed the final quarterfinal seedings and the draw for the last eight.

The Black Ferns finished as the top quarterfinal seed after winning Pool A with three wins, defeating Australia, Wales and Scotland, and they play eighth seed Wales in their quarterfinal in Whangārei on Saturday at 7:30pm.

That puts them on course for an Eden Park semifinal with fourth seed France, who take on fifth seed Italy in the first quarterfinal of Saturday’s double header, with England on the other side of the draw.

The winners of Pool B and C, Canada and England, were ranked second and third in the seedings behind the Black Ferns based on their final standings in pool play.

The teams second in the pools were ranked fourth to sixth in the seedings, with France finishing fourth, Italy fifth and Australia sixth. The two best third-placed sides, the United States and Wales, were seventh and eighth.

England, the world No 1 and huge tournament favourites, play Australia in their quarterfinal while Canada are drawn with the United States in the second double header at Waitākere Stadium next Sunday.

If results go as expected, England could face Canada in the other semifinal and should be too good for the Canadians.

Two of the big three of England, France and New Zealand are expected to make the final because they’re much stronger than the other sides on the back of greater professional women’s rugby programmes.

The two semifinals will be played the following Saturday (November 5) in a double header at Eden Park.

The final will be back at Eden Park on November 12.

The Black Ferns beat England 41-32 in the 2017 decider in Belfast for their fifth world title.

They lost heavily in four successive defeats to England (43-12 and 56-15) and France (38-13 and 29-7) on last year’s northern tour.

The Black Ferns first host their quarterfinal in Whangārei against pool A opponents Wales, who they beat 56-12 last Sunday.

Canada and the United States is another quarterfinal between two teams from the same pool. They clash again only a week after the Canadians won the North American fixture 29-14 on Sunday.

Rugby World Cup quarterfinal draw

Saturday at Northland Event Centre, Whangārei

France (4th) v Italy (5th) at 4:30pm; New Zealand (1st) v Wales (8th) at 7:30pm – winner from each match meets in the semifinal

Sunday at Waitākere Stadium, Auckland

England (3rd) v Australia (6th) at 1:30pm; Canada (2nd) v United States (7th) at 4:30pm – winner from each match meets in the semifinal