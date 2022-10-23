England crush South Africa for another dominant win to book quarterfinal with Australia in Rugby World Cup

No 8 Poppy Cleall scored two of England’s 13 tries against South Africa.

At Waitākere Stadium, Auckland: England 75 (Rosie Galligan 3, Connie Powell 3, Poppy Cleall 2, Sadia Kabeya 2, Shaunagh Brown, Marlie Packer, Abby Dow tries; Zoe Harrison 4, Helena Rowland con) South Africa 0. HT: 29-0.

England will face Australia in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after another powerful victory over South Africa to win Pool C on Sunday.

Not clinching a bonus point in beating France last Saturday means the tournament favourites were only third in the quarterfinal seedings behind the Black Ferns and Canada, who won their respective pools.

However, there is still no doubting their status as the world No 1 after 13 tries to crush South Africa 75-0 at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium, with 12 scored by forwards, including hat-tricks for Rosie Galligan and Connie Powell.

England made 13 changes to their starting line-up but were still too strong in another mismatch against the forceful but limited South Africans, notching their record-extending 28th successive win that finished the pool stages.

South Africa could not cope with England’s formidable rolling maul. It’s predictable and monotonous but hard to stop once white jerseys pack down and drive forward.

The South Africans had no answer, losing skipper and lock Nolusindiso Booi to the sinbin for one of their two yellow cards in a first half where England slowly but surely gained the upper hand.

And when star loose forward Marlie Packer scored their first try that went through several pairs of hands – and not from their maul – in the 51st minute, England proved they could play.

Their last defeat, against the Black Ferns in 2019, is a distant memory.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Poppy Cleall touching down for her second try.

Sunday’s biggest disappointment was standout first five-eighth Zoe Harrison’s form off the tee, missing four from eight conversion attempts, as well as a late yellow card for replacement prop Sarah Bern’s high shot.

South Africa gleefully smashed into contact and some carries – namely from charging No 8 Aseza Hele – sent English defenders flying, but they tired after a frenetic opening quarter.

Some of their tackles strayed high and lock Catha Jacobs was first yellow-carded for hitting England No 8 Poppy Cleall’s chin with an upright tackle.

England’s changed line-up were sloppy from kick-off. They were dropping balls and struggling to dominate against a determined South African unit.

So, they turned to their trusty rolling maul that led to four first-half tries, with two for lock Galligan and one each for prop Shaunagh Brown and hooker Powell.

England’s scrum also overpowered South Africa, who did upset their typically efficient lineout with a few steals.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Tatyanna Heard looking for space against South Africa.

However, once England found their rhythm, they motored forward with ease, as demonstrated by Cleall’s strong surge for a superb individual try that hurt South Africa because they had defended so well without the sinbinned Jacobs.

Galligan and Powell completed their hats-trick in the second half and the tries kept coming, with another for Cleall and winger Abby Dow crossed in between Sadia Kabeya’s double.

Dow was the only back who finished with a try.

The big moment

It was a different England team, but they were also unstoppable once South Africa’s obvious deficiencies in defending their maul were exposed with Galligan’s first-half double.

Powell’s second try in the first minute after half-time set the ominous tone for England’s efficient rolling maul.

MVP

Packer relished her 86th test in which she was captain for the first time. She worked tirelessly and is one of the world’s best loose forwards.

Match rating: 3/10

South Africa’s start was bright. England’s was not, but their forward dominance drained the life out of this contest once they kept kicking to the corner and driving over South Africa’s line.

The big picture

South Africa head home with three losses to France, Fiji and England and have plenty to work on for their next World Cup campaign in England in 2025.

England confirmed their position on top of Pool C after three wins, including last weekend’s 13-7 bruising victory over fellow contenders France, and their strongest side should return for their quarterfinal against Australia.