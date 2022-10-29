Recap: Black Ferns vs Wales - Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Whangārei

The Black Ferns host Wales in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Whangārei on Saturday night.

They met only two weeks in the pool stages, with the Black Ferns winning 56-12 at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Joanah Ngan-Woo on the break for the Black Ferns against Scotland.

The winner of their quarterfinal will play either France or Italy in the semifinals at Eden Park next Saturday.

The Black Ferns are the reigning, five-time world champions and defending the trophy on home soil for the first time.

* How to watch the Rugby World Cup

THE GAME

What: Rugby World Cup quarterfinal, Black Ferns v Wales

Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei

Kick-off: Saturday, October 29 (live coverage on Stuff from 7pm)

THE TEAMS

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Renee Holmes.

Wales: Jasmine Joyce, Lowri Norkett, Carys Williams, Hannah Jones (c), Lisa Neumann, Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Sioned Harries, Alex Callender, Beth Lewis, Gwen Crabb, Natalia John, Donna Rose, Carys Phillips, Cara Hope. Reserves: Kelsey Jones, Gwenllian Pyrs, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Georgia Evans, Siwan Lillicrap, Ffion Lewis, Lleucu George, Megan Webb.

THE REFS

Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Aurélie Groizeleau (France), Julianne Zussman (Canada)

Television match official: Chris Assmus (Canada)

THE ODDS

Black Ferns $1.001, Wales $31

THE WEATHER

Cloudy with drizzle. Rain at times from the afternoon. Northerlies. Lows of 17C.

THE HISTORY

Played 5, Black Ferns 5 wins, Wales 0 wins.