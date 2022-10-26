Kennedy Simon due back for Black Ferns, Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman and Ayesha Leti-I'iga could start in back three

Hosts led 45-0 after a frantic first half before the pace slowed in the second 40 minutes.

Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. When: Saturday, October 29, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff.

ANALYSIS: The Black Ferns are poised to confirm their strongest starting line-up of the Rugby World Cup when the team for Saturday’s quarterfinal with Wales is announced on Thursday morning.

An exciting back three of Ruby Tui at fullback, with Portia Woodman and Ayesha Leti-I’iga on the wings, is looking like the main selection change the Black Ferns coaches will make for their second successive test in Whangārei.

There is also a looming comeback for co-captain and star loose forward Kennedy Simon – either starting or via the bench – after hobbling off against Australia in Adelaide two months ago.

Simon’s injury was diagnosed as a rupture of her plantaris, a long thin muscle that runs down the back of the leg, and the Black Ferns have been understandably cautious with bringing her back after playing only 109 minutes of test rugby this season.

The reigning Black Fern of the year, an award she won after excelling despite the four successive defeats to England and France on last year’s northern tour, she needs minutes before a possible semifinal with the French at Eden Park next Saturday.

She missed the start of their season with a knee injury, but she returned for Waikato in the Farah Palmer Cup before a powerful 80-minute performance against the Wallaroos when the Black Ferns retained the O’Reilly Cup with a 52-5 victory in Christchurch in August.

The Black Ferns need Simon’s extra physical presence, leadership and dominant carries for the business end of the tournament.

Every other player but Simon in their squad of 32 has played in the World Cup pool stages, but Tui’s move to fullback for their second pool match against Wales was the most significant change to date.

Tui and Woodman were rested last week when the Black Ferns beat Scotland 57-0 while Leti-I’iga returned successfully from a calf injury.

Starting the trio together for the first time has some risks – because the roaming Tui will be tested positionally in a role she has played only once – and specialist fullback Renee Holmes, their best goal kicker, would be unlucky to miss out.

However, the Black Ferns are trying to run teams off their feet and that back three combined looks like the most effective in complementing their all-action, offloading, attacking approach.

Theresa Fitzpatrick should be retained at second five-eighth because of her composure in the middle and the dangerous Stacey Fluhler could return at centre to ensure they have their best attacking players on the field for as long as possible.

Amy du Plessis would be unlucky not to start but could provide solid cover on the bench, with the versatile Hazel Tubic there, too, because she can play first five-eighth and fullback and be brought on if they need a change.

Tubic’s kicking game is another string to her bow. Halfback Kendra Cocksedge and first five-eighth Ruahei Demant, the co-captain with Simon, should return to start.

The talented but raw Sylvia Brunt and the experienced Renee Wickliffe seem to be the backs missing out.

The pack has picked itself after an improved physical showing against Scotland, with Simon’s comeback forcing Kendra Reynolds out of the 23 and Sarah Hirini to the bench, although Simon might be in reserve with Hirini starting.

Picking two from the three in-form locks is tough, but Maiakawanakaulani Roos could be the best impact option off the bench, leaving Chelsea Bremner and Joanah Ngan-Woo to start.

The all-Canterbury front row of hooker Georgia Ponsonby, in between props Amy Rule and Phillipa Love, is set to be retained after improving the Black Ferns’ scrum for the Scots after it struggled against Wales the previous week.

The forwards want another crack at dominating Wales.

Possible starting XV to play Wales: Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele Tu’u, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love.