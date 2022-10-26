Renee Holmes spent a long time on the road on her way to becoming a Black Fern

Renee Holmes travelled a long way to get to where she is with the Black Ferns – often with her dad, Laurie, behind the wheel of a car.

First there were the 11-hour road trips from Gisborne to Palmerston North and back in the same night as she pursued a football career as a schoolgirl.

Then, once she swapped the round ball for rugby’s oval ball, it was Gisborne to Hastings, which was a relative breeze at seven hours there and back.

Aaron Gillions/PHOTOSPORT Renee Holmes has started at fullback in six of the Black Ferns’ nine tests this year.

These days the 22-year-old fullback calls Hamilton home and plays for Waikato at provincial level, so her travel requirements aren’t as arduous as they once were.

But she’s still willing to go to great lengths to improve herself as a rugby player – such as when Matatū came calling ahead of Super Rugby Aupiki earlier this year and she made a brief move south to Christchurch.

Holmes (Ngāti Porou) has started in the No 15 jersey in six of the Black Ferns’ nine tests this year, including two of their three pool matches at the Rugby World Cup.

But she might have to make way when the squad to face Wales in Saturday’s quarterfinal is named on Thursday morning, if coach Wayne Smith decides he wants all three of Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Ruby Tui and Portia Woodman in his run-on side.

Her goal kicking will be a big asset as Smith and fellow coaches Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen weigh up their options. She has made 61% of her conversion attempts so far at the World Cup while the team’s leading alternative, co-captain Ruahei Demant, has made just 38%, and points from the boot could be crucial in the knockout stages.

Having only made her Black Ferns debut last year, Holmes has a big future ahead regardless of the role she plays over the next few weeks, though there was a time when she might have been eyeing next year’s women’s football World Cup in New Zealand instead of this year’s rugby event.

Holmes’ father was a footballer and after he helped her make those trips from Gisborne to Palmerston North for regional representative training, she was deemed good enough to be in the wider mix for the national under-17 team leading up to the 2016 World Cup in Jordan.

She swapped Gisborne for Auckland in 2015, so she could push her case, and played for a development team in the National Women’s League at the end of that year alongside the likes of Claudia Bunge, Jacqui Hand and Malia Steinmetz, who have since gone on to be Football Ferns.

But upon returning home in early 2016, she found herself stymied when there was opposition to her playing in the local men’s competition, as she needed to in order to progress. It was “a tough pill to swallow” for Holmes and “pretty disheartening,” but it wasn’t long before she picked up a rugby ball – at first to play sevens – and from there, she hasn’t looked back.

When asked ahead of the World Cup if being a footballer had helped with her kicking as a rugby player, Holmes said it had, “100%”.

“If you watch the way I kick, I kick completely different to all the other kickers in the team. Even [Dan Carter] straight away knew I was a soccer kicker as soon as he saw me hit one ball.

“I definitely think it's helped in so many ways and I'm very grateful that it's all kind of coming together now.”

It was Laurie Holmes who helped his daughter enter 15-a-side rugby in her final year of high school in 2017, finding a place for her at the Hastings Rugby and Sports Club and offering to drive her up and down State Highway 2 for trainings and matches.

Reflecting on those road trips, as well as the earlier ones that continued past Hawke’s Bay and on to Manawatū, Holmes said she was grateful to have a dad who “always loved driving and being on the road”.

Brett Phibbs Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes dives over for a try during their win over Japan earlier this year.

“But I never knew how big those trips really were until I could drive myself.”

“Looking back at it,” she added, “it probably explains a lot about our bond and how close we actually are.

“I'm playing in [the Black Ferns] jersey, not just for myself, but for him. I definitely wouldn’t have been here without him. It was a little bit scary for me to move from football to rugby, but that transition was so easy because he was so supportive.”

Holmes’ first year playing XVs in Hastings led to her first taste of Farah Palmer Cup with the Hawke’s Bay Tui. A shift to the Bay of Plenty Volcanix came next, the one to Waikato, and it was from there that she made her Black Ferns debut, against England on last year’s end-of-year tour.

She was a member of the Chiefs team that played the Blues in an exhibition match at Eden Park last May, but missed out on a place when the first group of Chiefs Manawa players was selected for the inaugural season of Super Rugby Aupiki. That was when she got a call from Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge, inviting her to come and play for Matatū, the team representing the South Island.

“Everything I had imagined happened down there and even more,” Holmes said. “They provided so much for me on and off the field and that led to a big shift in my rugby. I think I've been playing my best rugby this year and that has been a big part of it.

“Making that move down south to a new environment, with new players, new coaches, and being uncomfortable, it just brought so much more growth out of me and a lot more leadership came out of me this year, which was really, really cool.”

When Holmes was named in the Black Ferns’ World Cup squad in September, she took time to sit down with her dad and reflect on how far they had come.

“We just looked at each other and we were like, man, we did it,” she said.

“It's been one heck of a journey. We didn't know it would come this soon, but we've done it. It was a very emotional feeling and conversation, coming from little old Gizzy and now going out to the big stage. I could only dream of playing at a World Cup and for it to be at home, I’m still pinching myself.”

Holmes’ rise to the Black Ferns has also led to her reconnecting with her mother, Jennifer Scott, who hadn’t been part of her life for more than a decade.

“It was just dad, my younger brother [Kauri Holmes] and me from when I was about 10,” Holmes said, “because that’s when mum and dad split and we didn’t really have too much to do with mum until the end of last year.

“I ended up taking on my brother full time last year and he moved to Hamilton with me, then when I made the end-of-year tour, I actually reached out to mum and said, this is your chance, would you want to come and be a part of my and Kauri’s life until he finishes high school?

“She wanted to and it’s been so cool. I’ve loved having her at home and I know my brother has too. We definitely missed out on a lot growing up. Obviously I had to grow up a lot faster and become a mother figure for my younger brother.

“Having mum there – I come home and she’s cooked dinner or she’s done the washing, those small motherly things – has helped me thrive and strive this year.”