Co-captain Kennedy Simon back for Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Wales

Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. When: Saturday, October 29, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa).

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon returns for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Wales.

Sarah Hirini will start at openside flanker but Simon will add impact from the bench for Wayne Smith’s side.

Simon will make her World Cup debut off the bench, while Stacey Fluhler, Ruby Tui and Portia Woodman all return to the starting backline.

Simon had knee surgery earlier this year and had been battling leg niggles which kept her out of the World Cup pool games.

Her injury was diagnosed as a rupture of her plantaris, a long thin muscle that runs down the back of the leg, and the Black Ferns have been understandably cautious with bringing her back after playing only 109 minutes of test rugby this season.

Woodman and Tui were rested for last week’s win over Scotland, but were always sure to come back for the knockout phase.

Woodman returns to the right wing with Ayesha Leti-I’iga keeping her place on the left wing.

The Black Ferns were a lot more powerful up front in their 57-0 win over Scotland and Smith has again kept faith with the all-Matatū front row of Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby and Phillipa Love, which looks the strongest unit.

The Black Ferns team is: Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (co-cap), Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakwanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Philippa Love. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-cap), Arihiana Bayley, Hazel Tubic, Amy du Plessis.

MORE TO COME