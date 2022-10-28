Wales captain warns Black Ferns: 'Saturday would be a good day to make history'

Wales are relishing their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against the Black Ferns and a shot at history.

New Zealand finished pool play as the No 1 side while Wales squeaked into the quarters as No 8.

They clash in Whangārei on Saturday night, a repeat of their pool match where Wales were competitive early, especially with some powerful forwards play, but were eventually crushed 56-12.

Wales have never beaten New Zealand and are happy to go into this playoff as underdogs, believing they have learned plenty during this tournament to present a far tougher challenge to the defending world champions.

“We are relishing another chance to play the Black Ferns - we get to face the current champions in their home World Cup again, the haka again - it does not get more exciting than that,” Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap wrote in a column for the BBC.

“We know how it feels to play them, the intensity and physicality that they bring, especially around the contact area.

“I read an article where their coach Wayne Smith said they are not underestimating us, which is a compliment.

“We caused them a few more problems than maybe they expected last time out.

“The first 20 minutes against them was probably the best we played all tournament.

“There were spells where we really dominated, we just did not take our chances, and we need to look at that this week.

“We are the underdogs, there is no doubt about that, but that is not a bad thing sometimes.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wales had their moments against the Black Ferns in their World Cup pool match.

“All eyes are going to be on the Black Ferns, everyone is going to expect them to win. We are happy to go quietly under the radar and hopefully cause one of the biggest upsets in the women's game.

“We have never beaten them before. Saturday would be a good day to make history,” she wrote for the BBC.

“Our ultimate message is to have no regrets.

“We want to show the world what we have been working on and how far we have come - I do not think we have truly shown that yet. What better time to do it on Saturday?”