Wayne Smith acknowledges scheduling blunder as Black Ferns welcome back Kennedy Simon

Kennedy Simon last started for the Black Ferns in August.

Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. When: Saturday, October 29, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa).

There’s a greater buzz this week in the Black Ferns’ camp along the sparkling Tutukaka Coast for the long-awaited return of co-captain Kennedy Simon for her Rugby World Cup debut.

Granted, the scheduling blunder which New Zealand Rugby has owned up to has been greatly scrutinised, in New Zealand and abroad, with the Black Ferns’ quarterfinal with Wales in Whangārei this Saturday night clashing with the All Blacks’ test against Japan in Tokyo.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith acknowledged the mistake at Thursday’s press conference in Tutukaka, but he said it wasn’t an issue for him and the team as they prepare for the World Cup knockout stages in Northland.

“New Zealand Rugby has answered that question. They stuffed up,” Smith said.

“Who should people watch on Saturday night? It's up to them.

“We've got a huge crowd coming along in Whangārei from what I hear. That will be great.”

1 NEWS The Black Ferns coach was asked his opinion on other rugby matters ahead of his side's World Cup quarterfinal but the Professor wasn't overly fazed.

The Black Ferns have this week been located in a dream Kiwi summer destination before a likely return to Auckland’s hustle and bustle for next Saturday’s semifinals at Eden Park.

In the second week of their Northland stay, superstar winger Portia Woodman will play a test in her home province for the first time – she was rested for last Saturday’s 57-0 win over Scotland in Whangārei – and the 31-year-old from Kaikohe couldn’t stop grinning when asked about that prospect.

She also clapped when asked about the impact of Simon’s comeback and was seemingly not fussed with their schedule clash with the All Blacks.

“If we look at the whole situation, we're playing at a World Cup quarterfinal here in Whangārei. I know, for the community here, it's done wonders for it,” Woodman said.

“To know we're playing a quarterfinal, it doesn't play on our mind, any of that scheduling stuff. We're really excited to get out there. Hopefully, we get a full crowd again.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Portia Woodman will get another run at Wales after dominating them in the Black Ferns’ 56-12 win in the pool stages.

The All Blacks kick off against Japan at 6:50pm in Tokyo. The Black Ferns start their quarterfinal against Wales 40 minutes later.

Smith has named a team which looks close to full strength and is boosted significantly by Simon’s return from a plantaris injury (a long, thin muscle down the back of her leg).

The powerful Waikato loose forward is the reigning Black Fern of the year but also suffered a knee injury earlier this season and has played only 109 minutes of test rugby.

The 26-year-old was named on the bench, as the Black Ferns have been cautious with her comeback, and she said she was emotional about her selection for her first World Cup match after anxiously hobbling off two months ago in an O’Reilly Cup test with Australia in Adelaide.

“I'm extremely excited. I'm really grateful to still be here and have the faith of my team and the coaches to put the black jersey on,” Simon said.

“It was hard being sidelined, but I know what I'm capable of and have had a great medical team behind me that only wants the best. I am ready.”

Woodman, with returning centre Stacey Fluhler, spoke highly of their returning co-captain.

“She holds so much mana and whenever she says something, the girls tune in,” Woodman said.

“Quietly,” Fluhler added. “She might be quiet but watch those shoulders.”

Smith said Simon was the most innovative captain he has worked with in his long coaching career.

“Kennedy is a motivated woman. Even when she wasn't training, she would get stats done for training, she would feed that back to the girls and helped the coaches a lot,” Smith said.

“Her messaging is very clear. She is very direct and well respected. It's great to have her back.”

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Renee Holmes.