Take five: Black Ferns questions answered ahead of Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Wales

The Black Ferns coach was asked his opinion on other rugby matters ahead of his side's World Cup quarterfinal but the Professor wasn't overly fazed.

Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. When: Saturday, October 29, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa).

ANALYSIS: The Black Ferns host Wales in Whangārei on Saturday night for a place in the Rugby World Cup’s semifinals next weekend at Eden Park.

The quarterfinal fixture in Northland is a rematch of their pool encounter two weeks ago when the Black Ferns won 56-12 at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium.

The reigning, five-time champions are expected to have no issues beating Wales because of the huge gap between the top three (England, France and New Zealand) and the rest of the teams at the World Cup.

The Welsh pack will nonetheless look to dominate the Black Ferns up front, something they did a fortnight ago.

Loose forward Kennedy Simon, the co-captain with Ruahei Demant, returns from injury in a 23 which looks close to full strength.

Here are the five main talking points for their quarterfinal with Wales, including the scheduling clash which New Zealand Rugby has owned up to.

The Black Ferns kick off against Wales in Whangārei at 7:30pm. The All Blacks face Japan in the first test of their northern tour in Tokyo from 6:50pm (NZ time).

1: Are the Black Ferns bothered by the schedule clash with the All Blacks?

Yeah, nah.

They are in the bubble of a World Cup campaign, in a stunning holiday destination on the Tutukaka Coast, and are unlikely to publicly voice their disapproval with NZ Rugby’s latest blunder.

Privately, maybe they are unhappy with the governing body’s self-confessed oversight of its own team’s home World Cup schedule.

Stuff Theresa Fitzpatrick has been retained at second five-eighth for the Black Ferns’ quarterfinal against Wales.

Still, they are more bothered about trying to win the World Cup – not an easy task because England and France remain the favourites.

Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman didn’t seem too fussed about the schedule clash with the All Blacks.

“To know we're playing a quarterfinal, it doesn't play on our mind, any of that scheduling stuff. We're really excited to get out there. Hopefully, we get a full crowd again,” she said on Thursday.

2: Is this the strongest Black Ferns team?

After successive weeks in which 10 personnel changes were made to their starting XV for pool matches against Wales and Scotland, the Black Ferns have settled on what appears to be their best line-up of the season so far.

Coach Wayne Smith insists selections can change from week to week, and the Black Ferns are fortunate to have not suffered any major injuries in the tournament, but this team looks strong.

Four of the world’s top sevens players (Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler and Theresa Fitzpatrick) are part of a quality back line after proving their adaptability in switching to 15s for this World Cup.

The chosen forwards have emerged, too, and have the ideal test against Wales before, potentially, a far bigger challenge against the French pack next Saturday, assuming France and the Black Ferns overcome Wales and Italy in their respective quarterfinals in Northland.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Kennedy Simon had an outstanding 80 minutes against Australia in Christchurch in August.

3: What can we expect from Kennedy Simon?

After two months out with a plantaris injury, as well as time out earlier in the year because of a knee issue, the reigning Black Fern of the year is back, albeit via the bench.

The Waikato No 7 gives their pack an additional physical edge which it needs for crunch time and will also run powerfully at defenders for the all-important gain line advantage.

With only 109 minutes of test rugby this season, she needs the minutes and her comeback’s timing could be perfect.

She played 80 minutes when the Black Ferns beat Australia 52-5 in Christchurch to retain the O’Reilly Cup in August and looked in top form.

4: And what about the back three of Tui, Woodman and Ayesha Leti-I’iga?

Daunting for Wales, who struggled to live with the Black Ferns’ attacking game two weeks ago.

With Tui at fullback and Woodman and Leti-I’iga on each wing, the trio should be great to watch when they get the ball in space.

Tui is a more elusive, roaming outside back. Woodman and Leti-I’iga run on power and speed.

Assuming they’re retained for the Black Ferns’ likely semifinal with France, their defensive qualities will be challenged in the Eden Park cauldron in what should be the ultimate test of an exciting but untested back three combination.

5: Which players were unlucky to miss out?

Two stand out: centre Amy du Plessis and No 8 Charmaine McMenamin.

Du Plessis because she has been excellent all season. However, a midfield pair of Fluhler and Fitzpatrick was impossible to ignore because of the latter’s form in the pool wins over Wales and Scotland after she missed the 23 for their opener against Australia at Eden Park.

Fullback Renee Holmes was preferred on the bench instead, with Hazel Tubic also providing cover, while first five-eighth Demant is an option at No 12 if the Black Ferns decide to shuffle.

McMenamin, too, who has been effective since her comeback from a spinal injury in August with strong carries, and the 2017 World Cup winner is one of their most experienced players.

Rising talent Liana Mikaele Tu’u gets the nod at No 8, however, and deserves to after her performances in pool play.

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Renee Holmes.