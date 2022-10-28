How Ruahei Demant made the Black Ferns after upbringing in remote Ōmāio

Ruahei Demant is co-captaining the Black Ferns at the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. When: Saturday, October 29, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa).

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Black Fern Ruahei Demant was so immersed in te ao Māori growing up in Eastern Bay of Plenty that she didn’t know any different way of life until her whānau moved to Warkworth just before her 12th birthday.

More than 15 years later, Demant is co-captaining Aotearoa in the nation’s first women’s Rugby World Cup and, at first five-eighth, has become one of the most important Black Ferns in their quest for a sixth global title.

She has also had a law career in Auckland before becoming a fully fledged professional rugby player for the first time this year.

The 27-year-old, with iwi ties to Te Whānau a Apanui, Te Whakatōhea and Ngāti Awa, has come a long way after growing up in the tiny settlement of Ōmāio, near the Bay of Plenty-East Coast border, about an hour’s drive from Ōpōtiki.

“I wouldn't really call it a town,” Demant says with a laugh. There’s a general store on a sharp bend of the Pacific Coast Highway that goes through Ōmāio, and “that's all that's there”.

“There was only a cell phone tower installed nearby two years ago. At my nan’s house, they just got rid of her landline this year.”

Ōmāio means “a place of peace, quiet and tranquillity” in te reo Māori. Demant visits when she can.

She says it’s an isolated community of about 3000 people that are stretched along the rugged, spectacular coastline as far as the East Cape, the country’s most eastern tip, and is predominantly Māori.

“But you see everyone at the marae. My mum is from there and so are my grandparents. We’re whānau and everyone is family.

“My siblings and I were lucky enough to grow up in that world. Growing up, we were only speaking Māori.

“It was a pretty different life to what we live now.”

Demant and younger sister Kiritapu, who played twice for the Black Ferns in 2015, were the youngest of six siblings who had spent their lives on the coast, then the family moved in 2007 because of her father’s career as a commercial cray fisherman.

They played football together in Ōpōtiki – the start of their love for sport – but Demant says they couldn’t speak English when they started school at Warkworth’s Mahurangi Christian School.

There, she says there was only one other Māori girl, who couldn’t speak te reo.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Ruahei, left, with younger sister Kiritapu Demant. They have both played for the Black Ferns but not in the same test.

“Everything for me was Māori. It's how I thought, it's the language we spoke, and I didn't know anything else until we moved.

“And the community we moved into was the opposite. It was 95% Pākehā.”

Demant says she was painfully shy, something you wouldn’t guess from how clear and assured she is in speaking in front of the cameras today because of her regular media commitments with the Black Ferns.

“The teachers were awesome. They were patient and really understanding of our background,” she says.

“I remember doing a spelling test in the first week. There were 50 words, and I got most of them wrong, and I remember I couldn't spell swimming.

“It wasn't that bad, but it gave you a different perspective and outlook on things.

“There are stereotypes that are placed on Māori, and the challenges that Māori face, but because I was immersed in my Māori world, none of that existed for me.

“It was eye-opening to see that not all Māori were like me. Not all Māori had the privilege of being raised Māori and knowing who they are.”

Demant picked up English quickly and began to excel academically as well as in sports when she moved to Mahurangi College.

She says “she always ended up doing a lot of Māori cultural things” at high school and through her fluent speeches in te reo, individually, she became more confident.

“It encouraged me to get up in front of people and have confidence, even though I was, and still am, quite shy,” she says.

“You can't really grow unless you do things that challenge you, eh?”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruahei Demant running into contact in the Black Ferns’ first match of the World Cup against Australia at Eden Park.

Demant says it’s a privilege representing and talking about the Black Ferns, a team she loves because of its cultural connections and how it can inspire tamariki.

Encouraged by their mother, Demant and her younger sister began playing rugby at Mahurangi College. It was different to the rugby, or “bull rush”, she says they played on grass as kids on the coast.

After high school, Demant moved to the big city to study law at Auckland University but also for rugby. She played for the College Rifles club before representing the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup.

After overcoming serious knee injuries, Demant made her test debut in 2018 and hasn’t looked back, with 23 tests to her name before Saturday’s quarterfinal against Wales in Whangārei.

She played for the women’s Barbarians in Cardiff in 2019 and, more recently, for the Blues in the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki.

But what’s behind her nickname, Lu? Or Lulu?

“The story is dumb,” Demant says. “I was born on the day Team New Zealand won the 1995 Louis Vuitton Cup in the sailing.

“So, everyone calls me Lulu.”