Wayne Smith warns Black Ferns about complacency for quarterfinal with Wales, citing 2007 collapse in Cardiff

The Black Ferns coach was asked his opinion on other rugby matters ahead of his side's World Cup quarterfinal but the Professor wasn't overly fazed.

Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. When: Saturday, October 29, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa).

Wayne Smith has warned the Black Ferns about the perils of complacency before their quarterfinal with Wales on Saturday, with a story from 2007 when the All Blacks were dumped out of the Rugby World Cup in Cardiff.

You know how it goes. The French surprise.

Smith was an assistant coach with the All Blacks in 2007, chasing their first World Cup win 20 years after first lifting the trophy in 1987.

“I told the ladies about 2007 when we [the All Blacks] played France in Wellington,” Smith, the Black Ferns coach, said at the team’s hotel in Tutukaka this week.

The All Blacks trounced France 61-10 in Wellington on June 9.

Four months later, “they beat us in the quarterfinal of a World Cup. You can't take them for granted,” Smith said.

“Complacency is your enemy. Attitude is your friend.”

The All Blacks lost 20-18 to France in that infamous quarterfinal 15 years ago.

While the Black Ferns’ quarterfinal in Whangārei with Wales, who they beat 56-12 two weeks ago in the pool stages, is a different scenario altogether because of the gigantic gap between the tournament’s top three (including England and France) and the rest in the developing women’s game, it remains a poignant reminder for Smith.

The All Blacks’ head coach that night in Cardiff was Sir Graham Henry, who is also part of the Black Ferns’ coaching team for their World Cup on home soil. The pair were part of the redemption campaign when the All Blacks edged France 8-7 four years later in the final at Eden Park.

“You've got to challenge complacency in these tournaments,” Smith said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wayne Smith and Sarah Hirini after the Black Ferns beat Wales 56-12 in Auckland two weeks ago.

Complacency might be the only thing stopping the Black Ferns in the second week of their Northland stay in which they have been based along the beautiful Tutukaka Coast, a dream summer holiday spot around the corner from Whangārei.

The Black Ferns have been somewhat isolated along its windy roads which hug the coastline and are next to sandy beaches which have been bathed in scorching, spring sun.

In the intensity of the home World Cup, the benefits of such a rejuvenating getaway have been seemingly balanced by an equally intense week of training at the quaint Ngunguru Sports and Recreation Club, near Whangaumu Bay.

“This will be special if we perform well on Saturday. We've had to be careful that it's not a holiday camp,” Smith said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Amy Rule will be part of their front row seeking against redemption against Wales.

“We've buttoned down and have had the attitude to play well against Wales.

“To be fair, they pumped us physically in that first game. We've got ground to make up.

“This is an opportunity for our girls to show we can match them.”

At that point, Smith nudged co-captain Kennedy Simon, one of their star loose forwards who is returning from injury via the bench for her World Cup debut.

“The coaches have a few hard words, hey Kennedy?” Smith said. Simon smiled and nodded.

“If you talk to boys I've coached in other men's teams, I'm pretty intense. The coaches have to create the balance.

“If you get the attitude right, when you put your boots on, you switch on.”

Simon’s comeback boosts a Black Ferns pack which is starting to take shape before its serious, physical examination in next Saturday’s likely semifinal against France at Eden Park.

However, their forwards first have a statement they want to make against Wales after struggling with their scrum and in defending the lineout drive when they met a fortnight ago at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium.

Failing to improve either, as well as their defensive discipline, will be a major concern for the looming test to come.

Maintaining the physical authority they asserted on Scotland last Saturday to win 57-0 is something they have to lift again.

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Renee Holmes.

Wales: Jasmine Joyce, Lowri Norkett, Carys Williams, Hannah Jones (c), Lisa Neumann, Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Sioned Harries, Alex Callender, Beth Lewis, Gwen Crabb, Natalia John, Donna Rose, Carys Phillips, Cara Hope. Reserves: Kelsey Jones, Gwenllian Pyrs, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Georgia Evans, Siwan Lillicrap, Ffion Lewis, Lleucu George, Megan Webb.