Black Ferns advance to Rugby World Cup semifinal with France after easing past Wales

At Northland Events Centre, Whangārei: Black Ferns 55 (Portia Woodman 2, Luka Connor 2, Ruby Tui, Sarah Hirini, Amy Rule, Alana Bremner, Ruahei Demant tries; Demant 5 con) Wales 3 (Kiera Bevan pen). HT: 26-3.

Crunch time is finally coming for the Black Ferns after dispatching Wales 55-3 in Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Whangārei.

They were never in danger of losing against a physical, spirited Welsh team that gave everything, as they did when the two nations clashed in the pool stages at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium two weeks ago.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruby Tui congratulates No 14 Portia Woodman for one of her tries against Wales.

Wales made a similarly strong start up front and were determined to interrupt the home side’s attacking rhythm before another packed crowd of 16,834 at Northland Events Centre.

However, once the Black Ferns found their stride, the reigning world champions were too quick, too slick and too elusive, overwhelming Wales with nine tries to zero to progress to next Saturday’s semifinals at Eden Park.

Inevitably, Portia Woodman crossed twice more down the right flank in her first test in her home province and became the leading try scorer in Rugby World Cup history, with 20, which the locals loved.

France await in the last four – a fascinating test for the Black Ferns after losing their last four in a row to Les Bleues since 2018 – and the occasion of a lifetime for a rejuvenated squad playing in their first home World Cup on home soil.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Portia Woodman of New Zealand scores a try against Wales.

Wayne Smith’s side leaves behind the peaceful Tutukaka Coast for the intensity of an Auckland semifinal after their scrum lifted massively against Wales.

The battle with France will be another level up, but the Black Ferns seem to be improving at the right time.

Co-captain Kennedy Simon made her World Cup debut in the 52nd minute and showed no effects of her injury at loose forward, Ruby Tui seemed more comfortable in her second test at fullback, and first five-eighth Ruahei Demant had her best night off the kicking tee (five from seven).

Wales folded in the second half, with needless yellow cards for Carys Williams and Lleucu George, with Alana Bremner and Demant completing the scoring.

The Black Ferns were eager to scrum. They had one in the first minute, pushing to shunt the Welsh front row, although two resets were called.

Wales followed up with some powerful carries to earn a penalty goal attempt that first five-eighth Elinor Snowsill nudged wide.

The Black Ferns were frenetic in the opening quarter, but it’s how they play. However, two calm plays – a break from halfback Kendra Cocksedge and a wonderfully held pass from Theresa Fitzpatrick – got them going when Woodman scored in the right corner.

Wales responded with Kiera Bevan’s three points, but Demant’s kick wide found Woodman in space, who offloaded superbly for Tui’s try.

The Black Ferns were humming in attack. Another positive start from Wales was eroded once Sarah Hirini finished expertly and prop Amy Rule crashed over for her first try.

The big moment

Replacement hooker Luka Connor’s first involvement was to assist in flattening a Welsh scrum. A quick tap later and Connor drove over the line. It wasn’t the match’s most eye-catching try, but it was arguably the most important.

France’s scrum was formidable against Italy in Saturday’s first quarterfinal. The Black Ferns will have to improve again against the French pack and need as much confidence in their scrum as possible.

Connor finished with a double and impressed off the bench.

MVP

Fitzpatrick had another marvellous game at second five-eighth. Wales struggled to stop Woodman when she found space.

Match rating: 5/10

As a contest, it was predictably one-sided. The Black Ferns’ attacking intent and offloads is nonetheless exciting to watch.

The big picture

Wales exit the tournament, but the Black Ferns march on. The serious test they’ve been waiting for since last year’s infamous northern tour awaits, with their semifinal against France at Eden Park next Saturday.