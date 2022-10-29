Joanna Grisez scores hat-trick as France finish strong to beat Italy in Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

A flurry of tries in the final quarter ensures France book their semifinal berth.

At Northland Events Centre, Whangārei: France 39 (Joanna Grisez 3, penalty, Laure Touye tries; Caroline Drouin 2 con, 2 pen, Lina Queyroi con) Italy 3 (Michela Sillari pen). HT: 10-3.

France finished strongly in overpowering Italy to breeze into the Rugby World Cup semifinals in Whangārei on Saturday.

Second only to favourites England in the top three title contenders before the tournament, the French tried to play Italy off the park before opting for a simpler game plan in their quarterfinal.

For 52 minutes, the starting French front row of Clara Joyeux, Agathe Sochat and Annaëlle Deshaye were formidable against the Italians and laid the platform for their 39-3 victory that sets up a likely semifinal at Eden Park against the Black Ferns next Saturday.

The Italians beat an experimental France team 26-19 only last month on home soil and had 14 of their 15 starters from that match on the field for kick-off in Northland.

It was a shock result that added intrigue to their quarterfinal clash, but there was no doubting that France, who had comfortably won in their other two meetings in 2022, were too strong and powerful with five tries to none.

This was nonetheless unconvincing from Les Bleues against the Italians who barely threatened their line, although writing off a French rugby side at a World Cup is a dangerous game.

Enigmatic French playmaker Caroline Drouin had moments of brilliance, but their star was Joanna Grisez on the right wing, who finished with a hat-trick in a contest that was dominated by too many aimless kicks on a windy Northland evening.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Joanna Grisez finished with a hat-trick of tries.

The Italians were brave but tired in the second half and were shown two yellow cards – for winger Maria Magatti and prop Silvia Turani – as France took control.

Italy started with the wind at their backs but were undone by brilliant French fullback Emilie Boulard’s weaving run from a kick return. Her perfectly timed pass sent Grisez under the posts for a superb opening try.

Italian No 12 Beatrice Rigoni booted the subsequent restart dead and France were relishing their pack’s dominance.

Most of Italy’s kicks, even with the breeze, were poor and dealt with efficiently by France’s dangerous back three in a strangely subdued first half.

When France played with width, they looked threatening. Their tackling was fierce, too, and Italy weren’t in France’s 22 until fullback Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi’s opportunistic kick and chase which bounced into touch for a 50/22 in the 34th minute.

Although their initial lineout went astray, Italy built enough pressure to earn a penalty goal which Michela Sillari converted.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hooker Laure Touye scoring one of France’s five tries.

Drouin added another penalty goal to finish a dour first half that neither side would have been happy with.

The big moment

France’s pressure told on the hour. After disallowed tries for No 8 Charlotte Escudero and Boulard in the second half, the pack did the job.

The French scrum rolled forward and Scottish referee Hollie Davidson blasted for their penalty try in the 63rd minute.

Turani was sinbinned and the French drove through the Italians again minutes later when replacement hooker Laure Touye scored France’s crucial third try.

MVP

But for one dreadful knock on, Boulard looked quality at fullback, as did second five-eighth Gabrielle Vernier.

Grisez was clinical in converting her chances to see off the Italians with two more tries in the final quarter.

Match rating: 5/10

The contest improved as France found their groove after making multiple mistakes before their powerful finish. Italy struggled to compete when the French attack came to life.

The big picture

France are the first team into next Saturday’s semifinal double header at Eden Park and will play the Black Ferns or Wales for a place in the final.