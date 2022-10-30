Black Ferns send a message to France and England in Rugby World Cup demolition of Wales

It’s all coming together for the Black Ferns in the Rugby World Cup after a crushing 55-3 win against Wales in the second quarterfinal on Saturday.

They weren’t perfect against the Welsh, but they were very good as natural leaders such as tireless warrior Sarah Hirini and tempo queen Kendra Cocksedge delivered big performances when they were needed.

Throw in a much better scrum showing, some big carries and ruck steals from props Amy Rule and Pip Love, a powerhouse display from No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and some slick backline moves with the record-breaking Portia Woodman at the end of the chain.

The Black Ferns are heading towards a semifinal with France in a good place.

Woodman’s two tries saw the Northland icon become the leading tryscorer in World Cup history, while also making it seven for the tournament so far.

In front of another strong and appreciative crowd, Hirini was brilliant in the first half, never more than an arm’s length from the ball on defence or attack.

She gave away one ruck penalty but apart from that it was flawless example of No 7 play, culminating in a try that showed her determination and strength through a would-be tackler.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sarah Hirini scores a try against Wales during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Whangārei.

Given co-captain Kennedy Simon’s availability (she returned from injury off the bench after 51 minutes on Saturday), Hirini has given coach Wayne Smith a selection dilemma for the semifinal.

Simon, meanwhile, also showed her value with a powerful 30 minutes. If it’s possible to have a good headache, Smith has one this week.

Wales should be congratulated for playing their part.

They came into the game with a reputation with a big scrum but hadn’t showed much with ball in hand during the pool stages.

That changed in the early stages in Whangārei when they were ambitious and slick with their first-phase attack.

Their attack coach, Richard Whiffin, will now pack his bags for Dunedin to take up a role at the Highlanders. The Welsh were clearly well-prepared and passionate.

However, they simply couldn’t keep up with the Black Ferns when the home side lifted the pace.

In particular, the Welsh had enormous issues in dealing with the No 10-No 12-No 13 combination of Ruahei Demant, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Stacey Fluhler.

That trio carved Wales up in the midfield with their pace, running angles and smart passing games, and even the heavyweights of Europe – France and England – are likely to be thinking hard about how to shut them down.

Love and Rule deserve a special mention.

Props rarely get the headlines, especially in a team like the Black Ferns which is stacked with backline talent, but the Canterbury pair are now critical to New Zealand’s hopes.

They set the tone in the first half by muscling up in the scrum and they both carried with vigour alongside hooker Georgia Ponsonby.

There was a slight injury scare. Mikaele-Tu’u finished the game with plenty of strapping around her left ankle.

Considering her contribution against the Welsh – so much power and skill – she would be a loss.

But this was a good night for the Black Ferns.

They’re getting better as the competition goes on, and something special could be building in the next few weeks. Hirini and Simon will both have roles to play.