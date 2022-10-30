Canada complete Rugby World Cup semifinal lineup with 32-11 win over United States

Canada fullback Elissa Alarie celebrates Karen Paquin’s 20th minute try after setting it up with a clever grubber kick.

Waitākere Stadium, Auckland: Canada 32 (McKinley Hunt 16’ Karen Paquin 20’, Paige Farries 41’, Alex Tessier 57’, Sophie de Goede 3 con, 2 pen) United States 11 (Joanna Kitlinski try 9’, Alev Kelter 2 pen). HT: 12-8

Yellow card: Alev Kelter

Canada’s goal-kicking number eight Sophie de Goede booted 12 points as the world number three completed the semifinal lineup at the Women’s Rugby World Cup with a come-from-behind 32-11 win over the United States.

The US struck first at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium with hooker Joanna Kitlinski crashing over inside the first nine minutes, setting the stage for a potential upset after three one-sided quarterfinals.

But Canada fought back from the early setback to score two tries in quick succession midway through the first half through lock McKinley Hunt and openside flanker Karen Paquin, before running away with the game in the second half.

1 NEWS The Black Ferns will take on France in their semi-final match at Eden Park next Saturday.

Hunt scored off a lineout drive in the 16th minute before Paquin won the race to the ball following a clever grubber kick from fullback Elissa Alarie to score a second in the 20th minute.

De Goede kicked one conversion to give Canada a 12-8 lead at halftime, with the US adding three to their score via a penalty from second-five Alev Kelter.

The US had the ball grounded over the try line in the 29th minute but prop Hope Rogers was denied a try after the television match official spotted a knock-on from Rachel Johnson in the lead-up.

Referee Joy Neville was sure the ball had come off Johnson’s knee and was ready to uphold her decision to award the try but TMO Ian Tempest urged her to reconsider, believing he could see a clear knock on.

Canada started the second half with a bang, with left-wing Paige Farriers slicing through the US defence to extend their lead with a wonderful solo try in the 41st minute.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Canada’s Sophie de Goede draws in two defenders during their quarterfinal win over the United States.

First-five Alex Tessier added a fourth try in the 57th minute when the US were down to 14 women, while de Goede converted both second-half tries and added two penalties as the 2014 finalists took complete control of the match.

Kelter slotted a second penalty in the 45th minute but spent 10 minutes in the sin bin after being shown a yellow card for a head high tackle.

Big moment

The US thought they were back in the game when Rogers grounded the ball over the line in the 29th minute but the five-pointer was rubbed out when the TMO found a knock-on in the lead-up, even though referee Neville thought the ball came off the player’s knee.

MVP

Canada’s number eight and skipper de Goede can do it all. Made eight tackles, carried for 68 metres, beat six defenders and to top it off kicked 12 points.

Match rating: 5/10

Was a close fought game heading into halftime but Canada ran away with the game in the second half, outscoring their North American rivals four tries to one.

Big picture

The Canadians will now meet world number one-ranked England in the first of two semifinals at Eden Park next Saturday.