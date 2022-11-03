Ayesha Leti-I'iga benched as Black Ferns name team for Rugby World Cup semifinal

The Black Ferns will take on France in their semi-final match at Eden Park on Saturday.

Rugby World Cup semifinal: Black Ferns v France

Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Saturday, 7.30pm

Live coverage: Spark Sport, Three, live updates on Stuff

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Ayesha Leti-I’iga has been dropped to the bench, with Renee Holmes coming into the Black Ferns’ starting XV for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith has made one change to his squad for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against France, dropping Ayesha Leti-I’iga to the bench in favour of Renee Holmes.

Leti-I’iga returned to the Black Ferns two weekends ago after missing their first two matches at the World Cup with a calf injury.

Smith felt the Wellington winger had shown herself to be “the best player in the world” in the Pacific Four series against Australia, Canada and the US earlier this year, before she suffered that setback.

But he has gone with Holmes at fullback and Ruby Tui and Portia Woodman on the wings for his side’s showdown with France at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday night.

Leti-I’iga will be available as an impact player off the bench, with Holmes’ inclusion in the starting XV at fullback allowing Ruby Tui to return to the right wing, where she has played most of her test rugby this year.

Smith said he had gone with Holmes as he wanted a speciallist fullback to counter France’s kicking gam, but backed Leti-I’iga to play her part at some stage, while bestowing her with a new nickname.

”You know how South Africa[‘s men’s team] has the bomb squad? She's going be the detonator.

“She'll come on at some point and – bang. She's exceptional. We're just lucky that we've got choices and we know that they're all going to perform.”

Otherwise, the Black Ferns are unchanged for what will be by far their toughest examination since Smith replaced Glenn Moore at the helm of the team earlier this year.

Co-captain Kennedy Simon remains on the bench after making her return to action from her own calf injury in last Saturday’s quarterfinal win over Wales.

France have won their last four tests against the Black Ferns – two on last year’s ill-fated end-of-year tour and two in 2018 – after losing the first five times the two teams played.

This will be the first time they have played on New Zealand soil and a crowd of close to 40,000 is expected at Eden Park for the match, which follows the other semifinal between England and Canada.

“It’s going to take our best game of the season to win,” Smith said.

“We’ve had a lot of catching up to do this year so to win on Saturday, our players will have to manage the pressure and play the game with courage.

“It’s a real privilege to be playing in a World Cup, at Eden Park, so we need to be excited about that, not overwhelmed.”

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love; Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Ayesha Leti-I’iga

France: Emilie Bouldard, Joanna Grisez, Maëlle Filopon, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Ménager, Caroline Drouin, Pauline Bourdon, Romane Ménager, Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet (c), Madoussou Fall, Céline Ferer, Clara Joyeux, Agathe Sochat, Annaëlle Deshaye; Reserves: Célia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Assia Khalfaoui, Safi N'Diaye, Marjorie Mayans, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Queyroi, Chloé Jacquet