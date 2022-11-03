'Best goalkicker' Renee Holmes returns to Black Ferns to counter France's tactical approach

The Black Ferns will take on France in their semi-final match at Eden Park on Saturday.

Rugby World Cup semifinal: Black Ferns v France

Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Saturday, 7.30pm

Live coverage: Spark Sport, Three, live updates on Stuff

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport Renee Holmes has returned to the Black Ferns’ starting lineup for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against France.

Wayne Smith didn’t know a lot about Renee Holmes’ goalkicking ability when he first got to work with her after taking charge of the Black Ferns earlier this year.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

But after relegating her to the bench for last weekend’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal win over Wales, he has restored the 22-year-old to the starting lineup for Saturday’s semifinal against France at Eden Park in Auckland.

In part because he wants a specialist fullback out there to help defuse France’s tactical kicking game, which he rates as the best on display at this tournament.

But also because he thinks Holmes is the Black Ferns’ best goalkicker – and every point could be crucial in a knockout test match.

Which is an impressive wrap, because Holmes’ goalkicking wasn’t a major reason why she was in the selection mix at the start of the year.

At first, Smith felt Holmes “sort of pivoted around the ball a wee bit too much,” but after getting her some help from All Blacks legend Dan Carter, he now feels she is “outstanding”.

“She’s really good when she comes through the ball and she kicked one from 50 metres at training the other day, so that’s a bonus.”

Holmes started at fullback in six of the Black Ferns’ nine tests this year prior to last week’s quarterfinal, where she made way as Smith fielded a back three of Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui.

She said she had relished the opportunity to come on and make an impact in the 55-3 win over Wales and felt privileged to have the opportunity to return to the starting XV to face opponents who will give her a serious examination.

“I’m excited for the challenge,” Holmes said of facing France’s multi-faceted kicking game.

“I didn't get the opportunity to play against these guys last year.

“Being a fullback, to play against a team that likes to kick, it's happy days.

“I can't wait to take on that challenge and when you've got the likes of Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui as your wings, it’s like, wow, what could go wrong?”

Carter has worked with Holmes and the rest of the Black Ferns’ kickers during most of their test weeks this year and is one of several former All Blacks and Black Ferns to have lent a helping hand during their World Cup quest.

Holmes said “hand on heart, my kicking game has changed so much since he’s come into this environment”.

“It was just small things as well what he said. He didn't come in trying to change my kicking style or anything, he just made small tweaks and gave me small keywords.”

This week those words have included advice on what it’s like performing as a kicker in a match where points from the boot could be the difference – scenarios Carter knows well from his part in the All Blacks’ 2011 and 2015 World Cup triumphs.

“It was so cool when Smithy said he was coming in this week because I actually got to ask those questions about what goes through his mind when he's missed a kick and what goes through his mind when he is about to take a penalty that might put them in front by three.

“It was actually really, really crucial and I think I took a lot away from what he had to say and then it got me thinking about my processes and what I'm going to do.”

Holmes confirmed her preparation this week has included drop-goal practice, should it be needed, while Smith also praised her ability to respond to adversity – noting an example from the opening weekend of the World Cup, where the Black Ferns fell behind early before beating Australia 41-17.

“What everyone saw in the Aussie game was she missed a couple of tackles,” Smith said of Holmes.

“What they don't see is what she did after that and how she got on top of the game and got back into it in the second half.

“She made two really important line breaks and I think we scored from one of them, so she's got that ability to overcome errors and get back into the game.”