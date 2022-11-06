Black Ferns broke the blue wall, then rode their luck to make Rugby World Cup final

New Zealand beat France in a nailbiter at Eden Park to set up a Rugby World Cup final against England.

ANALYSIS: This is the Rugby World Cup final that was meant to be.

Okay, maybe the Canadians and the French will disagree. But it’s certainly one to get the neutrals excited – not to mention the home fans.

The most successful team in women’s rugby history, New Zealand’s Black Ferns, revitalised this year under the tutelage of Wayne Smith, up against England’s Red Roses, who have now won 30 tests in a row.

That streak started after a loss to the Black Ferns in San Diego in 2019. It will either be extended to 31 with a win over them or be ended by a loss to them at Eden Park in Auckland next Saturday.

The decider promises to be a special occasion, but it will have to be truly spectacular to top what was offered up in the two semifinals this weekend.

First there was England’s 26-19 win over Canada, which featured one of the best tries ever scored at New Zealand’s most iconic rugby ground – a 105m counter-attack that was finished by Abby Dow.

That score proved decisive in a match that was much, much closer than expected, as England with all their resources came up against an amateur Canadian team, who noted this week that no-one was talking about them.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP Theresa Fitzpatrick scores a try against France on Saturday night.

They will certainly be talking about them now, after they came back from 12-0 down to level the scores in the first half, then scored again after Dow’s wonder try to set up a tense finish.

Second was the Black Ferns’ 25-24 triumph over France, which left hearts racing hours later.

When Stacey Fluhler scored late in the first half, it was the first try the French had conceded for 250 minutes at this World Cup. Two more followed to Ruby Tui and Theresa Fitzpatrick as the blue wall – or le mur bleu – took more hits.

The problem was the black wall didn’t hold strong either. The Black Ferns conceded three tries themselves and some of their decision-making and option-taking on attack left a lot to be desired.

In the end, France had as good a chance to win it as they could hope for, when Caroline Drouin stepped up to take a penalty about 35m out and just to the right of the posts in the final minute, only to miss to the left. The luck was on the home team’s side.

After processing all that happened in two thrilling matches that made up for all the one-sided World Cup clashes before them, the verdict is the final is too close to call.

England will be favourites, with 30 consecutive wins behind them.

Smith eagerly claimed the underdog tag for the Black Ferns after his side’s last-gasp escape, then noted that he had to go back to the 90s, in the early days of the Crusaders, to find the last time that was the case for him as a coach.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Black Ferns celebrate after defeating France on Saturday night.

But after seeing how Canada got so close to England – closer, by far, than any team other than France has got during their record-breaking winning run – and how France let a win slip from their grasp, it’s clear big occasions can make funny things happen.

England coach Simon Middleton wanted this matchup for the final – he sees beating the defending World Cup champions in the next decider in their own backyard as “the ultimate goal”.

The Black Ferns went into this tournament wanting to make amends for their losses to France and England on last year’s end-of-year tour.

They’ve done half that job, but they will have to be better to halt England’s winning streak at 30 matches.

If they do, they will get to celebrate New Zealand’s sixth world title in front of their home fans, something they’ve never been able to do before.

Let’s just hope there’s a full house of around 40,000 people. The rugby was remarkable on Saturday – as entertaining as has ever been seen at Eden Park – but there were only 22,043 in attendance.

Far too many grey seats were on display and that poor turnout would have rubbed salt in the wound had the Black Ferns lost. There had better not be any next time around.