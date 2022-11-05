France's path from 109-point trouncing to fourth Rugby World Cup semifinal against Black Ferns

France's Caroline Drouin tests the Black Ferns' defence in Castres in 2021 in the last of nine women's rugby internationals between the two nations.

Annick Hayraud could be forgiven for a wry smile and a Gallic shrug at Eden Park on Saturday as she reflects on how far French women’s rugby has come against the Black Ferns.

Hayraud was captain when France suffered a formidable 109-0 loss to New Zealand at the Canada Cup in 1996.

Twenty-six years later, Hayraud is part of the French management team preparing to face the Black Ferns in a Rugby World Cup semifinal after four successive wins over the Kiwis since 2018.

Whether France are favourites this time is a moot point - the Black Ferns have the benefit of a partisan home crowd and are much more menacing now under Wayne Smith than they were in two demoralising defeats in France last November.

Yet Hayraud must ponder that it’s been a long way for France from that humiliating hammering in Edmonton.

The semifinal will be the 10th encounter between the two proud rugby nations. The Black Ferns won the first five, most by big margins, but France have triumphed in the last four since 2018.

1996: NZ 109 FRANCE 0

Joanna Caird/Photosport Black Ferns wing Vanessa Cootes, pictured in the 1998 Rugby World Cup final, scored nine tries in a 109-0 win over France in 1996.

It was meant to be the final of the Canada Cup, but it proved a devastating dénouement for the French.

New Zealand hadn’t entered the 1994 World Cup but were clearly the best team in the world in the mid-90s.

Darryl Suasua’s team thrashed Canada 88-3 and the United States 84-8 in leadup games at the Canada Cup in Edmonton.

France had played their first women’s international in 1982 - eight years before New Zealand - and captain Annick Hayraud was a 10-year veteran, but the French spent most of the game behind their own goalposts.

The New Zealanders ran in 17 tries. Waikato wing Vanessa Cootes collected nine to take her tournament tally to 18. Fellow backs Anna Richards and Christine Ross scored doubles and Ross slotted 12 conversions.

It was a fitting way for New Zealand to farewell Lenadeen Simpson-Brown and Helen Littleworth, their retiring captain and vice-captain.

Suasua called for future home games for his team “so the New Zealand public can see just how good these girls are’’.

2002: BLACK FERNS 30 FRANCE 0

Pep Morata/Photosport Annaleah Rush flicks out a pass for the Black Ferns in the 2002 Rugby World Cup semifinal against France.

The Kiwis had officially become the Black Ferns after winning their first World Cup in 1998.

They rolled up to Barcelona four years later to meet France in the semifinals.

Coach Darryl Suasua told the media that the first half was frustrating because “every second play the French were going down with an injury or a bootlace, so it was very stop-start’’.

Still, the Black Ferns managed a 18-0 at halftime after two penalties and a try by fullback Tammi Wilson and a converted try scored by Melodie Robinson.

Yellow cards to flanker Adrianne Lili’i and wing Amiria Marsh didn’t help the cause in the second half, and it wasn’t until the final 10 minutes that the Black Ferns sealed the deal. Wing Dianne Kahura set up a try for Rebecca Liu’ana after a 50m break and scored the clincher from a break by Cheryl Waaka after captain Farah Palmer’s third tighthead.

Victory earned the Black Ferns a berth in the World Cup final at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium where they beat England 19-9 to retain their title.

2006: BLACK FERNS 40 FRANCE 10

Paul Seiser/Photosport Black Ferns centre Huriana Manuel makes a break in the 2006 World Cup semifinal against France.

France finally scored points against the Black Ferns at their third attempt, but it still wasn’t enough to tip the Kiwis out of the World Cup semifinal.

Just 2500 fans - a smidgen of the anticipated Eden Park attendance in 2022 - were at Ellerslie Park (Edmonton, not Auckland).

They saw the Black Ferns bag a try to Amiria Marsh in the opening minute, the first of six scored by coach Jed Rowlands’ team.

No 8 Rochelle Martin collected a double and Victoria Heighway, Emma Jensen and Anna Richards also got on the scoresheet.

Corinne Devroute and Delphine Plantet had the honour of being France’s first try-scorers against the Black Ferns.

But France captain Estelle Sartini admitted to the media it was “very hard for the French team because New Zealand are the best team in women’s rugby. They play more quickly and are harder to the contact.’’

The semifinal was a springboard to a third successive title for the Black Ferns, who edged England 25-17 in the final.

2010: BLACK FERNS 45 FRANCE 7

Paul Seiser/Photosport New Zealand's Renee Wickliffe beats France's Claire Canal in the 2010 World Cup semifinal in London.

It was definitely déjà-vu for France at Twickenham’s Stoop ground in their third successive World Cup semifinal defeat to the Black Ferns.

The French offered some resistance in the first quarter, but the Black Ferns found their feet to score seven tries to one.

Wing Carla Hohepa, Victoria Grant and centre Huriana Manuel scored in the first half before hooker Laetitia Salles struck back for France.

Hohepa had a second try in the second spell and Victoria Blackledge, Joan Sione, Rene Wickliffe and 45-year-old first-five phenom Anna Richards also touched down,

The Black Ferns went on to pip England 13-10 for their fourth straight World Cup title, but France lost to Australia in the bronze medal game.

2018: BLACK FERNS 14 FRANCE 0

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Kendra Cocksedge, the Black Ferns’ halfback, makes a run against France in Toulon in 2018.

An incredible (incroyable) eight years elapsed between the 2010 World Cup semifinal and the next New Zealand-France encounter in the seaside city of Toulon.

Annick Hayraud was back for a second spell as coach and had guided France to a Six Nations Grand Slam crown in 2018.

On a mud-spattered Stade Mayol, the Ferns lost No 8 Aroha Savage to a yellow card just before halftime in a scoreless first spell.

Keeping the ball close to their pack due to the difficult handling conditions, New Zealand opened the scoring with a 52nd minute try to lock Eloise Blackwell.

Then fullback Selica Winiata finished a fine movement sparked by centre Stacey Waaka’s fend and offload.

2018: FRANCE 30 BLACK FERNS 27

Christopher Lee/Getty Images Stacey Waaka passes the ball as Carla Neisen moves in to tackle in France’s first win over the Black Ferns.

The French Alps town of Grenoble was the scene for France’s historic maiden win over the Black Ferns.

What a moment for coach Hayraud, a survivor from the 109-0 1996 drubbing, as her side scored four tries to three a week after they had been nilled in Toulon.

Yellow cards to wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga and five-eighth Ruahei Demant proved costly for the Kiwis.

Centre Maelle Filopon scored in her Grenoble hometown and Julie Duval, Romane Menager and Caroline Drouin also crossed for France. Two late Drouin penalties kept the Black Ferns at bay.

Stacey Waaka, Faio’o Fa’amausili and Selica Winiata were the Kiwi try-scorers.

The first defeat to France ended the Black Ferns’ 17-month unbeaten streak and brought them back down to earth after the high of securing hosting rights for the 2021 World Cup.

2019: FRANCE 25 BLACK FERNS 16

Denis Poroy/Getty Images Black Ferns wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga evades the tackle of Pauline Bourdon of France in San Diego in 2019.

France proved their Grenoble victory was no fluke with another win, this time on neutral ground at the Super Series in San Diego.

Conditions were hardly ideal for the tournament - matches were reportedly played on a training field with no spectator seating and players changed in a tent and used a portable toilet.

But France were unfazed. They were too good despite the late sinbinnings of captain Gaëlle Hermet and star halfback Pauline Bourdon.

The Black Ferns could only muster two Kendra Cocksedge penalties in the first half, while France led 18-6 after tries to wing Caroline Boujuard (in the sixth minute after a great run by World Player of the Year Jessy Trémoulière and centre Maelle Filopon.

The tremendous Trémoulière converted her own second half try and France held on despite another Cocksedge goal and the concession of a penalty try that saw Hermet banished for illegally sacking a maul.

By and large, the Black Ferns backline failed to fire and coach Glenn Moore’s team could not mark Cocksedge’s 50th test with a win.

2021: FRANCE 38 BLACK FERNS 13

Dave Winter/@Inpho/Photosport France's Cyrielle Banet takes on Ayesha Leti-I’iga and Kendra Cocksedge of New Zealand in a 2021 test in Pau.

The Black Ferns went into their two-test series in France demoralised after record 43-12 and 56-15 drubbings in England in their first internationals for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was just as dispiriting in Pau where France celebrated their biggest win over New Zealand with six tries, including a double to Cyrielle Barnet and one by their excellent halfback Laure Sansus.

The Black Ferns managed a sole try to lock Eloise Blackwell.

Captain Les Elder and coach Glenn Moore asserted it was a great learning experience for the young Black Ferns, but France looked superior in every department.

2021: FRANCE 29 BLACK FERNS 7

Frederic Scheiber/@Inpho/Photosport France's Marie Aurélie Castel, who scored two tries, makes a break against the Black Ferns in Castres.

France inflicted the Ferns’ fourth loss of their European tour, scoring three tries to one in Castres.

A Stuff report noted that “the fact a 22-point loss was their best performance on tour demonstrates how ugly [the Black Ferns’] game has been’’.

France scored three tries to one, including a brace by wing Marie-Aurélie Castel, and enjoyed a 21-7 halftime lead.

Flanker Kennedy Simon - the World Cup team’s co-captain - got the Ferns’ only five-pointer, but the tourists were shut out in the second spell.

CONCLUSION

Ruahei Demant is co-captain of the Black Ferns team bidding to win a fourth World Cup semifinal against France.

So as it stands, the Black Ferns have scored 304 points to France’s 104.

But all but 17 of France’s points have come in the last four encounters.