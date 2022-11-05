Live: RWC semifinal - Black Ferns v France

The Black Ferns host France in their Rugby World Cup semifinal at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ruby Tui goes over for a try in the Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup semifinal against France at Eden Park.

The two nations clash for the first time since last year’s northern tour when Les Bleues won twice against the reigning world champions in Pau and Castres.

The winner of their semifinal will face either Canada or England in next Saturday’s final at Eden Park.

France have beaten the Black Ferns in their last four meetings since 2018, with all four on foreign soil, and their semifinal is their first encounter in New Zealand.

* How to watch the Rugby World Cup

What: Rugby World Cup semifinal, Black Ferns v France

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

Kick-off: Saturday, November 5 (live coverage on Stuff from 7pm)

THE TEAMS

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love; Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

France: Emilie Boulard, Joanna Grisez, Maëlle Filopon, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Ménager, Caroline Drouin, Pauline Bourdon; Romane Ménager, Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet (c), Madoussou Fall, Céline Ferer, Clara Joyeux, Agathe Sochat, Annaëlle Deshaye; Reserves: Célia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Assia Khalfaoui, Safi N'Diaye, Marjorie Mayans, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Queyroi, Chloé Jacquet.

THE REFS

Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Sara Cox (England), Amber McLachlan (Australia)

Television match official: Ian Tempest (England)

THE ODDS

Black Ferns $1.33, France $3

THE WEATHER

Fine day with highs of 20C. Lows of 12C with southwesterlies easing in the evening.

THE HISTORY

Played 9, Black Ferns 5 wins, France 4 wins.