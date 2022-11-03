Wayne Smith praises influence of multiple Rugby World Cup winners who have assisted Black Ferns

Rugby World Cup semifinal: Black Ferns v France. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, November 5, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport and Three, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)

The pages of Wayne Smith’s extensive contact book have been turning throughout the season and the Black Ferns have seemingly benefited from their coach’s clout before the biggest game of their lives.

Saturday night’s Eden Park semifinal with France has been nearly 12 months in the making after losing heavily twice to Les Bleues on last year’s northern tour.

Smith, a former All Blacks head coach and assistant, has only been in charge of the Black Ferns since April but has called on plenty of old acquaintances – namely World Cup winners – to help out as much possible in the defence of their World Cup title on home soil.

Former All Blacks, such as Dan Carter, Conrad Smith, Ma’a Nonu, Ben Smith, Keven Mealamu and Ali Williams, have connected with the team this season as well as ex-Black Ferns Linda Itunu, Rawinia Everitt and Aroha Savage, amongst others.

Black Ferns loose forward Alana Bremner said All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock, who is captain for their northern tour after Sam Cane’s fractured cheekbone, had contacted to offer advice whenever needed.

Second five-eighth Theresa Fitzpatrick said they’ve also had World Cup-winning Black Ferns visit the team weekly, too.

“They have come in, shared their wisdom, they're backing us, and they’re some pretty awesome names to help us out as well,” Fitzpatrick said.

Bremner added: “It’s special to have them [Black Ferns] come into the environment they’ve put a lot into. This team is where it is now because of players like them. It’s great hearing their stories.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Alana Bremner running into contact against Wales in Saturday’s quarterfinal win.

Probably the most famous, however, is legendary All Blacks No 10 Carter, who Smith called “Daniel”, and said he was the greatest to have played the game.

“We got the best in the world in, Daniel Carter, to do some kicking with the girls. He comes most weeks and every week we’re in Auckland for a session,” Smith said on Thursday.

“I like to think I coached Daniel Carter goal kicking, but he coached me, basically.

“He’s improved all the women – Renee [Holmes] in particular. She’s really good when she kicks through the ball and kicked one from 50 metres at training the other day.”

Their top four kickers – Holmes, Hazel Tubic, Ruahei Demant, Kendra Cocksedge – are all in Saturday’s 23 against a French side with the best attacking kicking game in the tournament, Smith said.

Carter has been at training this week before the Black Ferns face the toughest test of their season.

“When he first came in, I invited the four kickers to come to training. The whole back line turned up,” Smith said.

“A couple of the props turned up as well.”

Fullback Holmes, who returns to start against France with Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui on each wing, said her goal kicking has improved significantly with Carter’s input.

Holmes also revealed Conrad Smith, who has been mentoring centre Amy du Plessis, visited training on his birthday (October 12) ahead of their second pool match against Wales when the Black Ferns won 56-12 at Waitākere Stadium.

“Everyone that’s come in, they’ve provided little gems. You can see in the way the girls play and uphold themselves, they are key little things we’ve just been taught,” Holmes said.

Sir Graham Henry and revered scrum coach Mike Cron have also been with the Black Ferns as assistants for their World Cup campaign.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Dan Carter, left, with Wayne Smith at an All Blacks training session in 2009.

Wayne Smith said Nonu had worked with rookie centre Sylvia Brunt, Ben Smith was also helping Holmes with fullback play, Mealamu has assisted with the hookers and Williams was mentoring lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos.

“We've got a hell a lot of support from key people that I've worked with,” Smith said.

“It's been phenomenal how keen people are to help the players.”

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love; Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

France: Emilie Bouldard, Joanna Grisez, Maëlle Filopon, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Ménager, Caroline Drouin, Pauline Bourdon; Romane Ménager, Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet (c), Madoussou Fall, Céline Ferer, Clara Joyeux, Agathe Sochat, Annaëlle Deshaye; Reserves: Célia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Assia Khalfaoui, Safi N'Diaye, Marjorie Mayans, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Queyroi, Chloé Jacquet