Man charged with streaking during Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Whangārei

A streaker ran onto the pitch in front of a packed crowd at Whangārei’s Northland Events Centre, there to watch the quarterfinal match between New Zealand and Wales.

A man has been charged after a streaker ran onto the pitch during the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal – an act described as vile and disgusting.

The 48-year-old builder from Whangārei has been charged with going onto the playing surface at a major sporting event without authority.

If found guilty, he faces up to three months in jail or a fine of up to $5000 under the 2007 Major Events Management Act.

He was due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the quarterfinal match between the Black Ferns and Wales at a packed Northland Event Centre in Whangārei on Saturday night.

The naked run was stopped by security guards, but not before it was witnessed by close spectators, including children and young girls.

The streak was condemned by viewers, including England’s head of women’s rugby, Rachael Burford, who called it “vile” and “not funny”.

“Streaking in front of children is [an] illegal offence and should be punished,” she said on social media.

The streak did not detract the Black Ferns, however, who won the match 55 to 3 to book a semifinal against France on Saturday at Auckland’s Eden Park.

New Zealand Rugby said it was disappointed that a streaker got onto the pitch despite venue-specific security.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT The streak did not detract Black Ferns, like Kendra Cocksedge, who went on to win the match against Wales 55 to 3.

“Precautions were taken to prevent security breaches, however in this rare instance we were unable to stop a pitch invader from accessing the field,” a Rugby World Cup 2021 spokesperson said in a statement.

“Fortunately vigilant security staff were able to apprehend the pitch invader promptly and escort them from the field without delay.”

Security would now be tightened to prevent such actions happening again, the spokesperson said.

“Team and fan experience is our top priority and we will be redoubling our efforts following Saturday's incident and security staff have already been briefed to remain extra vigilant at upcoming match days,” they said.

“It is disappointing that, despite efforts to ensure Rugby World Cup 2021 provides a family friendly and inclusive match-day experience, the actions of an individual has drawn attention away from the incredible display of women’s rugby we witnessed during the quarterfinals.”