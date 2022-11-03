England fearful hotel share could lead to leak of semifinal plans

World No 1 England are looking to book a place in the Rugby World Cup final when they play Canada.

England fear World Cup spies could derail their title bid after it was disclosed that they were sharing a hotel with semifinal opponents Canada.

World Rugby sourced only three hotels for the tournament, and England and Canada have been based at the Grand Millennium, Auckland, this week ahead of their match at Eden Park on Saturday.

Contact between rivals players is understood to have been minimal in the hotel. But Louis Deacon, the Red Roses forwards coach and former Leicester lock who was part of England men’s 2011 World Cup campaign in New Zealand, believes the situation could compromise plans for the game.

“I just don’t think it’s particularly right that you’re playing a team in a knockout stage and you’re sharing a hotel with them,” Deacon said.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes in, planning-wise, behind the scenes. That stuff can sort of affect the way you play the game. If they get hold of some information that’s key to a game, and we end up losing the game because ... I don’t think it’s really appropriate to share a hotel at this level of competition.”

Teams were made aware as early as January 2020 – when accommodation was planned for the original tournament last year – that they could potentially end up sharing a hotel with another team at such a crucial stage in the tournament. New Zealand and France, who play in Saturday’s other semifinal, are in separate hotels in Auckland.

The hotels have gyms, spas and swimming pools, so are a major step up from the no-frills university halls of residence where teams were housed during the 2017 World Cup in Ireland.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Canada take on England in a Rugby World Cup semifinal at Eden Park and have been sharing the same Auckland hotel as opponents England.

England spent their first week of this year’s tournament at Pullman Auckland, the same location used by the British and Irish Lions in 2017. Like most teams in the pool stage, they had to share the hotel with another team, which in this case was South Africa.

“Obviously, we didn’t play them until round three,” said Deacon. “We were upstairs, right at the top, and they were downstairs. We’d only see them in the lobby and in passing. Our spaces were completely separate, and it wasn’t too bad.

“But I think at that stage, it’s okay. But knockout stage, it’s just a little bit different. So hopefully they’ll look at that next time.”

The allocation of knockout hotels was based on World Rugby’s rankings from January 1, 2020.

As the No 1 ranked team in the world at that time, New Zealand had first dibs on what hotel they could choose while England, ranked second, chose the Grand Millenium, knowing they could end up sharing with another team. Coincidentally, it turned out to be Canada, their semifinal opponents.

A World Rugby spokesperson said: "Three Auckland hotels are being used for the duration of the tournament. Teams selecting the Grand Millennium either as first or second choice team hotel for the semis and finals did so knowing that they would be sharing with another team as was the case for hotels in the pool phase.

"All of this was clearly communicated to teams and acknowledged well in advance of the tournament.”