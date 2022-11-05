Black Ferns face mighty French test in defining moment of Wayne Smith's tenure after turbulent start

Wayne Smith only got for the Black Ferns job in April.

Rugby World Cup semifinal: Black Ferns v France. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, November 5, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport and Three, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)

The Black Ferns face a mighty French test that could define a season which began at the team’s lowest point in its revered history.

Few international teams on the planet have a record as successful as the Black Ferns – count five Rugby World Cup wins from the seven tournaments they’ve played in after the first edition of the women’s event in 1991.

Hosting a World Cup, however, has only come around this year in a tournament which has been unprecedented for the women’s game – namely because of record-breaking crowds – with 34,235 attending Eden Park’s opening night when the Black Ferns beat Australia 41-17.

After three weeks of comfortable wins (twice defeating Wales either side of Scotland), Saturday night’s semifinal with France at Eden Park will be the ultimate examination – their first match of the campaign when losing is genuinely not unthinkable.

They wobbled against the Wallaroos in their pool opener four weeks ago, but they were always likely to come back despite a 17-0 deficit because the Aussies couldn’t match the superior conditioning, fitness, pace and power of a fully professional New Zealand outfit.

The French are an altogether different beast, a refined, efficient and physical unit who have been professional for a few years more than the Black Ferns.

Les Bleues were ranked second only to warm favourites England before the tournament and have an impressive winning record – four in a row since 2018 – against the Black Ferns, who will have to make another major physical improvement to take their World Cup defence into next Saturday’s Eden Park final.

Nearly 12 months ago, a bruised and underprepared Black Ferns team faced France in the northern tour, after a 27-month absence from test rugby because of Covid-19, and lost 38-13 and 29-7.

Frederic Scheiber/@Inpho/Photosport Stacey Fluhler, right, attempting a desperate diving tackle against France last November.

The turbulent fallout led to their culture review and ex-coach Glenn Moore’s resignation in April, bringing Wayne Smith into the job just six months before the World Cup.

With a new attacking, exciting brand of rugby which has improved in 10 successive victories since June, the belief is back.

However, the semifinal showdown will, ultimately, judge how far the Black Ferns have come.

“There's a lot of belief in what we're doing. They really enjoy what we're doing,” Smith said.

“They're showing a lot of courage to play under pressure.

“There are errors that we make, but I see courage to have a crack.”

Smith said it was unfair to judge the Black Ferns on their performance from last year’s tour when they lost heavily twice to both England and France respectively.

“They had a couple of weeks of preparation before playing the two best teams in the world.

“So, no judging from me. We decided as a group to change our game with our attack.

“We’ve got good coaches, I’m proud of what we’ve done, but now is crunch time.”

The Black Ferns’ attacking game has been brilliant throughout the tournament, with the likes of Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Portia Woodman in their outside backs, the composure and class of Theresa Fitzpatrick at second five-eighth, and Ruahei Demant has been an outstanding leader at first-five.

With 35 tries, the Black Ferns face the best defence after four matches, with France only conceding twice.

Their forwards are coming for the Black Ferns after smashing them to pieces last November at the breakdown, in defence, with their set piece, and the dreaded driving maul.

Hooker Georgia Ponsonby, who made her test debut on the tour, said their pack is ready for its greatest challenge yet.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Black Ferns hooker Georgia Ponsonby running over the Welsh defence.

“From January to where we are now, it's been huge. Our fitness, skill level, the style of rugby we play... it's completely changed,” she said.

“Like every other game, we'll keep ticking along, doing the dirty work. If all goes well, it will be another Portia Woodman highlights reel.

“We'll do the work up front and spin it wide to Portia.”

The Black Ferns seemed fairly relaxed at Friday’s captain’s run for the game of their lives, with a few of their coaches and staff engaged in a kicking competition before training at Eden Rugby Club.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Kennedy Simon will come off the bench in Saturday’s semifinal.

Co-captain and loose forward Kennedy Simon faced the cameras with a smile but also with a stern gaze when asked about the northern tour.

She is one of 12 in Saturday’s 23 who faced France in their last test in Castres.

“Us forwards are pumping. We’ve been going over lots of set piece stuff. It’s so much fun. We have a front row who will drop any other training expect front row club. That shows the passion we have,” Simon said.

“We’ve come on leaps and bounds. It’s second nature to the girls now, getting your head into a dark place and staying in the fight until the ball is out.”

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love; Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

France: Emilie Boulard, Joanna Grisez, Maëlle Filopon, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Ménager, Caroline Drouin, Pauline Bourdon; Romane Ménager, Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet (c), Madoussou Fall, Céline Ferer, Clara Joyeux, Agathe Sochat, Annaëlle Deshaye; Reserves: Célia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Assia Khalfaoui, Safi N'Diaye, Marjorie Mayans, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Queyroi, Chloé Jacquet.