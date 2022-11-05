Abby Dow try rescues England in semifinal win over Canada at Rugby World Cup

Rugby World Cup favourites England were pushed hard by Canada, but won on the back of a 100m effort early in the second half.

At Eden Park, Auckland: England 26 (Abby Dow 2, Marlie Packer tries; Emily Scarratt con, 3 pen) Canada 19 (Karen Paquin, Alysha Corrigan, Tyson Beukeboom tries, Sophie De Goede 2 con). HT: 15-12.

England can do more than score from mauls and one of the greatest tries in the Rugby World Cup was the magical moment they needed to see off Canada in Saturday’s thrilling semifinal in Auckland.

The resilient, powerful Canadians were pressing for the lead early in the second half when the Red Roses went coast to coast with a try for the ages at Eden Park and made their sixth successive World Cup final.

Abby Dow was the finisher of the breathtaking score and the tournament favourites held on to win 26-19, as Canada played the game of their lives and were so close to a massive upset.

Phil Walter/Getty Images England winger Abby Dow running clear for one of the greatest tries in the Rugby World Cup.

Still, England’s defence repelled wave after wave of Canadian attacks and was vital in securing a record-extending 30th successive win.

They will face the Black Ferns in the final after New Zealand defeated France 25-24 in a nail-biting second semifinal at the same venue.

England suffered a major setback after half-time when star fullback Helena Rowland was taken off with a leg injury after Emily Scarratt’s second penalty goal nudged them six points ahead.

They were under enormous pressure on their line as Canada’s forwards tried to smash over, but they lost possession and England went the length of the field with Dow’s sensational second.

Left wing Claudia McDonald chose to run instead of taking the safe kicking option from their own line and kept going, beating several defenders.

McDonald went inside and, with a long, looping pass, she found her other winger Dow who had the speed and strength to sprint more than 50 metres for a wondrous try.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Abby Dow scoring her first try against Canada.

This, however, was not a match that was all England’s way, as was expected, and prop Vickii Cornborough was sinbinned in the second half as Canada poured forward.

They were simply outstanding, led by inspirational No 8 Sophie de Goede, but they paid for the price for not going wide soon enough when England’s defence was drawn to the middle.

Loose forward Tyson Beukeboom scored their third try with 12 minutes left as England’s defence finally relented, although Scarratt’s boot was the difference, with a crucial third penalty goal in the 71st minute.

England needed only eight minutes to roll over from their driving maul after exerting fierce dominance in a scrum under Canada’s posts.

There was class in the build-up, too, with Scarratt’s brilliant offload in the initial break into Canada’s 22.

Tenacious loose forward Marlie Packer crossed as the wall of white jerseys landed their first heavy punch on the Canadian pack.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Karen Paquin celebrating her breakaway try for Canada.

Another incisive, weaving run from Rowland gave Dow her first from a rapid kick return. England appeared to have control, but the Canadians showed outstanding fight and quality.

Canada cut through on occasions and scored when loose forward Karen Paquin was the first to halfback Justine Pelletier’s long kick and chase after a wonderful break.

They were level after Alysha Corrigan’s converted try following a maul battle that England defended well.

But there was space out wide, something the Canadians exploited throughout the first half, and Scarratt’s first penalty goal on the hooter was all that separated the sides at half-time.

The big moment

Dow’s try will be played on highlight reels for years to come. It was staggeringly good and saved England as Canada applied intense pressure.

MVP

As well as Dow, English prop Sarah Bern and locks Abbie Ward and Zoe Aldcroft were brilliant in leading their pack’s resolve.

Match rating: 8/10

A quality semifinal in which Canada troubled the tournament favourites was an absorbing, tense contest that was on a knife edge until the final whistle.

The big picture

England are through to their eighth final in the ninth World Cup and are eyeing a third title after their last in 2014.

They will play the Black Ferns in next Saturday’s Eden Park decider, with Canada to play France in the bronze medal final.