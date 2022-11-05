Black Ferns to face England in Rugby World Cup final after edging France in thriller

New Zealand beat France in a nailbiter at Eden Park to set up a Rugby World Cup final against England.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Black Ferns 25 (Stacey Fluhler, Ruby Tui, Theresa Fitzpatrick tries; Renee Holmes con, pen, Ruahei Demant con, pen) France 24 (Romane Ménager 2, Gabrielle Vernier tries; Caroline Drouin 3 con, pen). HT: 10-17.

The Black Ferns are through to their sixth Rugby World Cup final after edging France in a defining test of their quality and resilience in Auckland.

They passed, winning 25-24 in Saturday night’s pulsating semifinal before a crowd of 22,043 at Eden Park, and will face world No 1 England in the next ultimate examination of their title defence on home soil.

France’s formidable defence was incredible, but the Black Ferns found a way through their armour.

They were also fortunate French playmaker Caroline Drouin missed a penalty goal to win it with seconds left after prop Santo Taumata was sinbinned for a dangerous tackle.

Second five-eighth Theresa Fitzpatrick’s second-half try was a big turning point that gave them belief of beating a French side they had lost to four times on the trot since 2018.

However, Fitzpatrick’s big tackle in the final minutes which led to a turnover penalty was equally vital as the Black Ferns held on.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruby Tui celebrating her try in the second half for the Black Ferns.

No 8 Romane Ménager’s late try before replacement lock Safi N'Diaye’s yellow card for a high tackle on Taumata earlier in the final quarter added to the drama.

The Black Ferns breached France’s defence, becoming the first team to score against Les Bleues in 250 minutes of tournament action, and successfully negated their maul they struggled against so much last year.

They were struggling to run freely against the tenacious French defenders but hit back early in the second half when Ruby Tui successfully chased down Renee Holmes’ grubber kick, dotting down a bouncing ball.

The space they’ve created in attack throughout the tournament, in victories over Australia, Wales and Scotland, didn’t come as easily in their first serious test of the season against a World Cup contender.

Mistakes, such as lost lineouts and aimless kicks, were more severely punished by France, who were composed and clinical for long spells of a tough, tense encounter.

Luka Connor and Krystal Murray’s impact off the bench in the Black Ferns’ front row was massive, with a scrum penalty on the hour that resulted in Ruahei Demant’s crucial penalty goal.

France started exactly as they wanted. Drouin’s early three points was just reward for a string of phases in New Zealand’s 22.

The Black Ferns’ defence was tested immensely but survived the first French onslaught. Their attack was struggling to fire, however, against the fierce French tackling.

Andrew Cornaga Theresa Fitzpatrick’s second-half try was a big turning point in the match.

Their passes weren’t sticking, their carries weren’t making ground, and Les Bleues were edging forward.

When Ménager nudged over for France’s first try in the 23rd minute, the Black Ferns were on the back foot and needed inspiration.

A French tip tackle on Tui that only resulted in a Black Ferns penalty stirred up the crowd somewhat and led to their first points with Holmes’ penalty goal.

France, for the first time, seemed rattled. Stacey Fluhler’s try from a quick tap and Ruahei Demant’s sharp, long pass broke their line.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ruby Tui goes over for a try in New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup semifinal win against France at Eden Park.

However, Les Bleues hit back with second-five Gabrielle Vernier’s finish on the stroke of half-time to lead by seven.

The big moment

The penalty reversal before Fitzpatrick’s try in the 57th minute. Instead of France kicking long into New Zealand’s half, the ball went the other direction and the Black Ferns went through the phases before their No 12 scored near the posts.

They had the lead for the first time.

Drouin’s late miss was obviously significant, too.

MVP

Locks Chelsea Bremner and Maiakawanakaulani Roos had massive games. Tui was important in the big moments.

Match rating: 8/10

The French were terrific in the first half and looked too strong for the Black Ferns. That changed after the break as the reigning world champions raised their game.

The big picture

The Black Ferns play England in next Saturday’s decider at Eden Park. France face Canada in the dreaded bronze final.