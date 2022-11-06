How the Black Ferns clung to a one-point lead to win their Rugby World Cup semifinal

New Zealand beat France in a nailbiter at Eden Park to set up a Rugby World Cup final against England.

The Black Ferns held on to a one-point lead for just under 15 minutes to secure a 25-24 win over France in their Rugby World Cup semifinal on Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland.

They will now play tournament favourites England in next Saturday’s final at the same venue in front of what is set to be a sell-out, 40,000-strong crowd.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Black Ferns Ayesha Leti-I’iga and Kendra Cocksedge hug at the end of their Rugby World Cup semifinal win over France.

As told by coach Wayne Smith, assistant Whitney Hansen, co-captain Kennedy Simon, lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos, halfback Kendra Cocksedge, winger Ruby Tui, French captain Gaëlle Hermet and England prop Sarah Bern, this is how the end of this Saturday’s thriller unfolded.

62.46: Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant kicks a penalty from right in front to put her side eight points ahead (25-17)

64.38: Roman Ménager scores under the posts to pull France within three points (25-21)

65.22: Caroline Drouin converts the try to pull France within one point (25-24)

After the match, Smith made the obvious comparison with the All Blacks’ one-point win over France at Eden Park in the 2011 Rugby World Cup final.

This specific turn of events was eerily familiar.

In that match 11 years ago, France scored and converted a try to pull within one right after a New Zealand penalty.

In Saturday’s match, France scored and converted a try to pull within one right after a New Zealand penalty.

No more points followed in either test, but this time it was only a 15-minute wait for the final whistle, rather than a 33-minute one.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Referee Joy Neville issues a yellow card to Safi N'Diaye of France.

69.01: French lock Safi N’Diaye is shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Black Ferns prop Santo Taumata

The first twist of the final act came when television match official Ian Tempest directed referee Joy Neville to take a second look a tackle – an intervention which left France with 14 women for 10 of the final 11 minutes.

70.41: Theresa Fitzpatrick and Portia Woodman combine to stop a promising attack by driving Drouin into touch on the right

All the Black Ferns on the field had a part to play in the final stanza, but centre Fitzpatrick was the MVP of that period. This tackle was the first of four critical pieces of defensive play she made in the closing stages to cap a match where she also scored a try.

72.12: Fitzpatrick is tackled just inside France’s 22 after receiving

This was the moment where it looked like the Black Ferns might have been able to take advantage of having an extra player, but it came to nothing when Sarah Hirini was stripped of the ball in the next phase. It ended up being their only visit to France’s 22 while N’Diaye was off the field.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP Theresa Fitzpatrick scored the Black Ferns’ third try in their Rugby World Cup semifinal against France.

75.18: Fitzpatrick stops French flanker Charlotte Escudero in her tracks with a thumping tackle.

77.57: Taumata flattens French hooker Agathe Sochat with an even bigger tackle.

78.19: In the space of 10 seconds, Fitzpatrick, Hirini and Tui all make crucial tackles as France attack down their left. Fitzpatrick then bats the loose ball towards her team-mates and Hirini dives on it to win possession.

The Black Ferns spent most of the rest of the match defending and with less than two minutes to go, France had them on the ropes when they created a five-on-four overlap to their left which became a two-on-one as centre Maelle Filopon charged at Woodman with a team-mate at her side, only to be dragged down from behind by Hirini.

When the Black Ferns flanker recovered the ball a few seconds later, it looked like they would be able to either hold on to it until the final whistle or kick it far down field.

78.25: Reserve lock Joanah Ngan-Woo makes a surging run to get the Black Ferns back to their own 22.

78.35: Black Ferns prop Krystal Murray kicks from just inside the 22 and finds touch.

There were many moments on Saturday night when the Black’ Ferns decision-making resulted in a bit head-scratching for many of those watching them.

Kicking the ball for territory wasn’t a terrible option in the circumstances, but there would have been better players to boot it than one of their props.

While it didn’t end up mattering because of what came next, they will have to make smarter calls next weekend against England.

78.59: “Time out,” says Neville “TMO.” Then: “We’re reviewing a tackle by New Zealand.”

What was spotted was that Taumata’s thumping tackle a minute earlier involved contact with the head. Somewhat ironically, it was almost a carbon-copy of the contact with her head that led to N’Diaye being sin-binned 10 minutes before that.

There were no complaints, but there was lot of interest from Demant in exactly where the kick would be taken from.

With the match on the line, Joy took her time working with TK to identify exactly where the infringement occurred. They settled on a spot about 35m out and just to the right of the post and Drouin, who has made all four of her kicks to this point – three conversions and a penalty – stepped up to address the ball.

In the Black Ferns’ coaches box, Wayne Smith thought Drouin would probably nail the penalty, even though it was “a wee way out” and “there was a lot of pressure on”. He added that assistant Wesley Clarke, who was sitting next to him, had completely given up.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Joy Neville shows a yellow card to Black Ferns prop Santo Taumata.

79.00: After Taumata leaves the field, the clock restarts

79.37: Drouin takes the penalty, but misses to the left

French captain Gaëlle Hermet revealed after the match what she said to Drouin before the kick: “That whatever happens, we are together until the end”.

She added that the penalty “wasn’t where the game was won, even though it could have put us ahead”. There’s a sense in which that was accurate, but there’s also a sense in which it wasn’t.

Tui knows Drouin well from playing her in sevens, including in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

”She has amazing skills,” Tui said. “She's one of the best kickers in the world right now. She knows she can get that kick. Sports can be very cruel and she probably feels like it's her fault, but it wasn't at all.

“She's incredible. They're all incredible players, so we absolutely feel for them as a team. It could have gone either way.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP Caroline Drouin of France takes a penalty in their Rugby World Cup semifinal against the Black Ferns.

79.40: Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon has the task of standing under the posts and is there to catch Drouin’s errant kick

Cocksedge will retire after the World Cup and she wanted her last match to be a final, not a playoff for third.

"The whole time I was just looking into the sky, I was like, ‘Oh my god, please, please don't get this over. Please don't get this over’.

“You hate saying that, but it's the reality of it.”

Roos was standing off to one side of the post. She said she was thinking “if it bounces off the pole, I'm going to run hard.

“If she gets it in, we're going to go hard for the kickoff, receive it, and then we’re going to score a try.

“If it didn’t go in, we knew that we were going to rumble.

“We knew what was important then and what was important next. We knew what we were doing.”

79.45: Simon takes the ball into contact

When Smith saw Simon catch the ball, he thought at first that she should kick it. Then he realised there was still time on the clock and was glad “she did the right thing – she didn’t kick it”.

Simon had her eyes on Drouin the whole time and when she realised the kick was bending to the left – or the right, from her point of view on the try line – her eyes lit up.

She thought about passing to Woodman on her left. “Then I was like, no, we’ve got to hold on to this”.

Woodman instead joined Fitzpatrick in becoming the first of eight Black Ferns to arrive at the breakdown. They each cleared out a French defender and the ball was secured.

Cocksedge was there marshalling her troops. She said that when Simon caught the ball, she knew it was in safe hands. “The forwards grinded away for a couple of phases and then I got to kick it out.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge celebrates at the end of their Rugby World Cup semifinal against France.

79.53: Roos receives the ball to the left and is tackled

79.59: Alana Bremner receives the ball to the right and is tackled

80.00: The hooter sounds

80.07: Cocksedge kicks the ball into the north stand and the game is over

“I think it's safe to say we were really pleased,” Simon said afterwards. “They were a tough side that we had met in previous games, so we had a lot to bring and to get that final whistle with the one point in our favour was amazing.”

There was also excitement in the coach’s box, Hansen said the morning after. “There wasn't any tears, but lots of hugs all around. One of our analysts, Arran Hodge, he was very excited. He's a very tall human and he was over from the second row giving us hugs in the front row.

“Smithy took off. We couldn't even catch up with him, he was so excited to get down there.”

England, the Black Ferns’ final opponents, were watching the drama unfold from their team room at their hotel in downtown Auckland.

Prop Sarah Bern was there when the Black Ferns beat England in the final of the 2017 World Cup in Belfast and she said it was thrilling viewing as they learned a rematch was on the cards.

“It was so close, you didn’t know who was going to be in the final. Unfortunately France just missed that penalty.

“We did feel for France, that’s not a nice situation to be in, but it’s obviously really exciting that New Zealand played well and we’re excited to play them next week.”

When the final whistle blew, 14 minutes and 45 seconds had passed on the game clock since France pulled within a point. Just under 24 minutes had passed in real time.

A period of time the Black Ferns will remember forever – but one they’ll be hoping to top next Saturday.