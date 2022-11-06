Eden Park on verge of sellout for Rugby World Cup final between Black Ferns and England

New Zealand beat France in a nailbiter at Eden Park to set up a Rugby World Cup final against England.

Eden Park is on the verge of selling out for next Saturday’s night Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England.

The capacity of more than 40,000 could also be increased for the decider and the final’s attendance is on track to surpass the world record attendance for women’s rugby.

World Rugby confirmed most of the current seating was “entirely allocated” and are reviewing remaining space at Eden Park to allow as many as fans possible to attend.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Organisers have announced a sellout for next Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England.

The world record crowd for women’s rugby is 34,235, set on the opening day of the World Cup at Eden Park when the Black Ferns were the finale in a triple header and fought back for a 41-17 win over Australia on October 8.

It was also the highest standalone attendance for a women’s sports event in New Zealand.

There was a huge spike in ticket sales for the final, moments after the Black Ferns edged France 25-24 in their thrilling semifinal in Auckland on Saturday night, a tournament spokesperson said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Black Ferns celebrating Stacey Fluhler’s try in their semifinal win against France.

World Rugby said in a statement that almost 8000 tickets were bought for next weekend’s finals day after the final whistle of the second semifinal.

Tournament favourites England beat Canada 26-19 in the first when a crowd of 22,043 attended Saturday’s semifinals.

France will also play Canada in the bronze final next Saturday.

The main event, however, is the Black Ferns’ fifth World Cup decider against England.

“Let's do something great together, New Zealand,” Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui said.

“I love you, Aotearoa. Peace and love.”

England prop Sarah Bern said a crowd of 40,000 would be amazing for the game.

“We've played in France where you have 20,000 and at home we have 20,000. The fact that we can get so many people to our women's game just shows where the sport is and where the sport can go,” Bern said.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT England prop Sarah Bern looking for a pass against Canada.

For the opening day, World Cup organisers said it sold out, with all 40,000 available tickets sold, although nearly 6000 didn’t show up.

A tournament spokesperson said they were anticipating fewer empty seats for the final.

The Black Ferns have won all four previous meetings in finals with England, in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2017, and are the reigning world champions after defeating them 41-32 in the Belfast final five years ago.

New Zealand are hosting the World Cup for the first time and have made their sixth final from the eighth tournaments they’ve played in since the first edition in 1991.

The Black Ferns have never lost a World Cup final and beat the United States 44-12 in their first decider in Amsterdam in 1998.

England have won two finals over the United States and Canada for their World Cup victories in 1994 and 2014 respectively.