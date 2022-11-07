'Underdog' Black Ferns relish England challenge in Rugby World Cup final

New Zealand beat France in a nailbiter at Eden Park to set up a Rugby World Cup final against England.

The Black Ferns have climbed one mountain that seemed insurmountable not so long ago. They have another, higher summit to conquer if they’re to rule the world again.

The reigning, five-time world champions are through to next Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park, which is poised to sell out, and face an England side that has won a record 30 tests in a row since 2019.

Such a record is daunting. Coach Wayne Smith said after their pulsating 25-24 victory over France in Saturday night’s semifinal that the Black Ferns are the “underdogs” for a decider that will be the fifth final between England and New Zealand in the women’s World Cup.

“I'll probably be a bit freer this week, I think. I think the fact that we're in a final gives you an opportunity to really get loose and really go for it. You've got nothing to lose,” Smith said.

“We're underdogs [and] I've never been in that position before, actually. Other than with the Crusaders, but with the All Blacks never. So, it will be a new feeling for me.”

However, amid a wave of unprecedented support in their first World Cup on home soil, the Black Ferns are nonetheless excited about another massive Eden Park night.

England also stumbled into the decider after holding off a phenomenal effort from a Canadian side that is, essentially, amateur and was competing with the game’s most well-resourced team.

Abby Dow’s wondrous coast-to-coast try will be hard to beat as the tournament’s best, but England just held on to win 26-19 in Saturday’s first semifinal.

Black Ferns assistant coach Whitney Hansen said there was excitement and disbelief in their camp after a dramatic final quarter against France.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Ruby Tui celebrates her try against France in the Black Ferns’ semifinal success.

The Black Ferns were incredibly fortunate when one of the world’s best goal kickers, French playmaker Caroline Drouin, missed a penalty goal from about 30 metres out that could have pinched the semifinal at the death.

“There’s real excitement and acknowledgement in and around all the hard work that's gone into getting here,” Hansen said.

“There's also recognition that the French will be hurting. You feel for them because it's a tough one.

“They played incredibly well. There's also a part where, alright, that's enough, on to the next job.”

Hansen said the final had been five years in the making after their last decider with England in Belfast – when the Black Ferns won their fifth world title, winning 41-32.

They have won all four of their World Cup final meetings with England in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2017.

Phil Walter Black Ferns assistant coach Whitney Hansen said there was an element of disbelief after beating France.

“A lot of those [English] girls were in that team that beat the Black Ferns [in Rotorua in 2017] and then went on to lose that last World Cup,” Hansen said.

“They'll be bringing everything. They're on a hot streak at the moment, so we're going to have to lift again for sure.”

The Black Ferns were the last team to beat England, in 2019, but the landscape of women’s rugby has since changed significantly because of greater strides in making the game more professional.

That was led by England and France in the north – before the Black Ferns became a fully professional team for the first time this season – and the results were evident in last year’s northern tour when the Kiwis were flattened in four record defeats.

However, the Black Ferns, with regular fixtures and fewer Covid-19 disruptions, were good enough to beat Les Bleues nearly 12 months after those huge losses in Europe.

Smith, who only got the job in April, said world No 1 England will be another level up.

Stuff Wayne Smith will coach the Black Ferns in a Rugby World Cup final.

“I don't really know what it will look like, [I’m] just proud to be in there and I know one thing about our girls, they've got heart, and will give it a crack,” Smith said.

“I've done a lot of work on England as all the coaches have. They are pretty frightening and are so efficient in what they do.”

Meanwhile, Black Ferns No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u is their only injury concern. She hurt her thumb and left the field at half-time in the semifinal.