Dancing, music, laughter: Joyful Black Ferns bus rides have been a culture shock for Wayne Smith

Wayne Smith and Simon Middleton are looking forward to Saturday's Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England at Eden Park

Rugby World Cup final: Black Ferns v England. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, November 12, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport and Three, live updates on Stuff.

Coaching the Black Ferns has been a culture shock for Wayne Smith because of the joy and excitement of the players before the biggest matches of their lives.

Smith joined the Black Ferns in April ahead of their first Rugby World Cup on home soil after a decorated career in the men’s game when he had outstanding success with the All Blacks, Chiefs and Crusaders, amongst others.

The 65-year-old was not prepared for the bus rides to matches with the Black Ferns, however, in his first coaching job in professional women’s rugby.

“It's all about excitement. They love it. There's a lot of music on the bus and chatter,” Smith said before their thrilling semifinal win over France at Eden Park last Saturday night.

“I'm just not used to that. They're not uptight like the men are.”

Smith is enjoying it nonetheless.

“This is pure joy and excitement about going out to play.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Black Ferns celebrating Stacey Fluhler’s try in their semifinal win over France.

Black Ferns prop Amy Rule was nudged by team-mate Theresa Fitzpatrick to dance at Monday’s press conference.

She didn’t, and she stressed they are switched on for their roles for the game, but they like to mix their preparations on match day with plenty of culture, music and laughing.

Fitzpatrick said Hazel Tubic, Tanya Kalounivale and Renee Holmes are amongst their top DJs.

“Whoever the speaker gets given to,” Fitzpatrick said, however reluctant.

Rule said all the Black Ferns, as well as stars like Ruby Tui and Portia Woodman, had big personalities.

“It was definitely a culture shock for Smithy coming into this environment. We are all very different,” Rule said.

“That's what we love about it. We love our dancing and music. That connection is really important.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wayne Smith hugging Sarah Hirini after the Black Ferns beat Wales in the pool stage.

“That's what's different from the men's game. It's usually headphones on, focus.

“We're focused, too, but we've got the music playing, we're connecting with each other, and through all stages of rugby, that's come with us.

“The culture, music and laughing is key for our team and a big part of the success we have.”

The Black Ferns are playing at home before crowds astronomically larger than anything the team has experienced before.

The World Cup’s opening day, when the Black Ferns beat Australia 41-17, attracted a world record for women’s rugby of 34,235 at Eden Park.

While last Saturday’s semifinals at Eden Park attracted only 22,043, a sellout crowd of more than 40,000 is expected for Saturday night’s final against England in Auckland.

The French test on Saturday was the biggest occasion of their careers for most of the squad.

Nerves would be understandable, something which appeared to affect the Black Ferns in their first match because they trailed Australia 17-0 inside 28 minutes.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Amy Rule making a run for the Black Ferns against France.

However, in the national anthem before kick-off against a fierce, physical French team that had won each of last their four clashes against the Black Ferns since 2018, nearly every one of the 23 was smiling or grinning, singing God Defend New Zealand.

“If we talk about nerves and excitement, it stems from the same thing. We can turn those nerves into excitement,” Rule said.

“We all love to play, we all enjoy it, and with these crowds, the majority are cheering you on.

“That's such a nice feeling behind us, knowing we're giving 100% and New Zealand is backing us.

“The girls, we love each other, but when you've got girls belting that national anthem, it's hard not to chuck a wee smile out.”

That joy is also reflected in the style of rugby Smith has asked the Black Ferns to play, wanting to excite the nation with an attacking, expansive, offloading game plan.

That joy exploded in emotional and jubilant scenes on full-time against France, as well as for each try.

That joy appears to give the Black Ferns the belief they need to overcome tournament favourites England in the World Cup final.