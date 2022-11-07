Black Ferns crack the 1 million mark in audience for Rugby World Cup semifinal win against France

Wayne Smith and Simon Middleton are looking forward to Saturday's Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England at Eden Park

The Black Ferns’ dramatic 25-24 victory against France in the Rugby World Cup semifinal on Saturday night was watched by more than 1 million New Zealanders.

The Eden Park encounter was shown live on Rugby World Cup broadcasters Spark Sport and free-to-air partners Three, with the latter providing the bulk of the combined audience.

Newshub reported on Sunday that Three attracted an audience of 910,000 for the Black Ferns’ victory, and Spark Sport said on Monday that their streaming audience was sufficient to take the total audience above the 1 million mark.

“We’re thrilled with the amount of support the Black Ferns v France semi-final match received and can confirm over 1 million New Zealanders tuned in to watch across Spark Sport and Three,” a Spark Sport spokesperson said on Monday.

The audiences represent an enormous increase on the figure for the 2017 Rugby World Cup, and a big leap from the opening game of this year’s tournament.

World Rugby has previously revealed that “on the opening weekend in New Zealand, the Australia v New Zealand fixture attracted an average audience of 600,000. This is five times the New Zealand audience for the Rugby World Cup 2017 final [played between the Black Ferns and England at 6.45am, NZ time]”.

The Black Ferns have repeatedly talked about the importance of support throughout their campaign, both in the stands at the games and around screens across New Zealand.

Moments after the win against France, co-captain Ruahei Demant again mentioned it as a source of inspiration for the side.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ruby Tui goes over for a try in the Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup semifinal victory against France.

“I don’t think people realise how much it makes a difference to us out there on the field,” she said. “To know that our families and our country are supporting us and are proud of us.

“People are coming to support women, and women’s rugby like never before, time and time again. That’s us again next week.”

Tournament organisers are expecting Eden Park ro be sold out for the final against England.

World Rugby said in a statement on Sunday that almost 8000 tickets were bought for next weekend’s finals day after the final whistle of the second semifinal.

The game’s global governing body also confirmed most of the current seating was “entirely allocated” and that it was reviewing remaining space at Eden Park to allow as many as fans possible to attend.

Judging by the viewing figures for the semifinal against France, well over 1m New Zealanders are likely to watch the final, which again will be shown on Spark Sport and Three.

Those figures point to increasing commercial possibilities for the women’s game, and New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said on Friday that a recent trip to Japan had showed that interest was growing quickly.

“We had a range of meetings that were quite critical to the future of the game, and a lot of that centred around the woman's game,” he said. “Japan are certainly one of many major nations off the back of this tournament starting to consider what possibilities are real, with the development of this World Cup and just how popular it's been.

“Over 85,000 tickets sold and people attended our games through the course of this tournament...that’s a 280 per cent increase already on 2017.

“A massive amount of broadcasts and commercial interest associated with that as well. So we're pleased that now in the meetings we're also having with World Rugby and other national unions on top of the visit to Japan shows how pivotal women's rugby will be to the future of our game, which we're excited about.”