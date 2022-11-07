Take Five: The big talking points after the Rugby World Cup semifinals

ANALYSIS: The Black Ferns have made it to the big dance after a nerve-shredding victory against France.

The 25-24 victory is already being talked about as potentially the greatest match in the history of the women’s Rugby World Cup.

It followed the first semifinal, a tense encounter between England and Canada that saw the tournament favourites given an almighty scare.

Here are Stuff’s big talking points from the semifinals.

Les Elder’s tears capture the national mood

You can analyse, pick apart and dissect a game of rugby in about a million different ways, but the success of this Rugby World Cup is also being judged by the way it makes people feel. That was evident in the post-match coverage of the Black Ferns’ win against France, when former captain Les Elder shed a tear for the win, and the occasion. Elder was part of the Black Ferns’ ill-fated tour of England and France last year, so it was poignant to hear her talk about what it meant to see the side book a RWC final spot on home soil. “This is one special moment for history,” Elder said, after regaining her composure. Enough said.

TV3/Spark Sport Former Black Ferns captain Les Elder after the RWC semifinal win.

The big selection dilemma this week

Does coach Wayne Smith stick with Renee Holmes at fullback, or does he move Ruby Tui back into the No 15 jersey to unleash Ayesha Leti-I’iga on the left edge? When the Black Ferns changed up their tactics at halftime in the semifinal, Holmes’ kicking game came to the fore. Her selection would represent a slightly more conservative approach, but it is a Rugby World Cup final with showers and rain forecast in Auckland from Friday onwards. By the same token, Leti-I’iga was a bundle of energy and power in her 25 minutes off the bench against the French. It’s a tough call for the master coach.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Black Ferns hooker Georgia Ponsonby carries the ball against France at Eden Park.

Can Liana Mikaele-Tu’u beat the injury clock?

No Rugby World Cup final week would be complete without an injury storyline. The powerful young No 8 was replaced at halftime in the semifinal after hurting her thumb, so must be in some doubt for the decider. Thumb injuries can be extremely niggly, and even if players can play through the pain an injured thumb can compromise the quality of the catch and pass. Should Mikaele-Tu’u miss out, the Black Ferns have a more than handy replacement. Charmaine McMenamin is one of the toughest players going around after recovering from a rare spinal injury just to play rugby again. It would quite a story if the veteran No 8 starts in a Rugby World Cup final after undergoing surgery to fuse her spine last October.

Abby Dow’s wonder try warning to Black Ferns

We’re all guilty of falling back on stereotypes, and it’s easy to characterise England as a rather dull side who have bludgeoned their way to the final on the back of a dominant forward pack and very little else. However, winger Abby Dow scored a try in the semifinal against Canada that was quite brilliant. The move actually started with two passes that found players behind England’s own try line, and ended 22 seconds later with Dow finishing in the right-hand corner. That’s all it took for one of the great coast-to-coast tries involving both wingers, with Claudia MacDonald making the initial break with her dazzling footwork.

Maiakawanakaulani Roos’s Jerome Kaino moment

It’s been hard not to think back to the All Blacks’ 2011 campaign at times over recent weeks. For example, everyone remembers Jerome Kaino’s massive, momentum-shifting tackle on Wallabies winger Digby Ioane in the semifinal at Eden Park. Well, there was something similar in the Black Ferns’ win against France. As the French piled on the pressure in the opening five minutes, hammering away at the Black Ferns’ line after 16 phases, halfback Pauline Bourdon thought she saw a gap to the tryline. However, it was quickly closed by Black Ferns lock Maia Roos, who absolutely smashed the Frenchwoman. Ruby Tui then got under Madoussou Fall to hold the ball up over the tryline and France took the three points on offer from a penalty advantage. It was a big moment.