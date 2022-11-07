Limited seats left at Eden Park as Rugby World Cup final with Black Ferns and England nears sellout

Wayne Smith and Simon Middleton are looking forward to Saturday's Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England at Eden Park

Rugby World Cup final: Black Ferns v England. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, November 12, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport and Three, live updates on Stuff.

Limited seats are left for Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park when another record-breaking crowd is expected to watch the Black Ferns face world No 1 England.

Eden Park is poised to sell out with an attendance of more than 40,000, albeit not to the stadium’s full capacity of approximately 47,000 because of a stage in the north-eastern corner and other operational areas.

The stage is to accommodate for the performance of Kiwi artist Benee on finals day, with losing semifinalists France and Canada also contesting Saturday’s bronze final.

A tournament spokesperson told Stuff they were not looking at additional temporary seats for the Auckland decider, although organisers were at Eden Park on Monday to ensure they could fill the stadium as much as possible.

Most of the tickets still available are individual seats, the spokesperson said, and an official sellout hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Maiakawanakaulani Roos winning a lineout for the Black Ferns at Eden Park on Saturday night.

However, the Rugby World Cup’s ticketing page on Monday afternoon said its allocations around the stadium were “exhausted”.

On Sunday, World Rugby said most of the current seating was “entirely allocated”.

When Eden Park hosted the men’s Rugby World Cup final between the All Blacks and France in 2011, with additional seating, the crowd was 61,079.

The anticipated crowd on Saturday would be another world record for women’s rugby, surpassing the figure of 34,235 set on the tournament’s opening day when the Black Ferns were the finale in a triple header and fought back for a 41-17 win over Australia on October 8.

It was also the highest standalone attendance for a women’s sports event in New Zealand.

On the opening day, however, when organisers said all 40,000 available tickets were sold, nearly 6000 didn’t show up.

Saturday’s semifinals at Eden Park attracted a crowd 22,043 as the Black Ferns beat France 25-24 and England defeated Canada 26-19.

The Black Ferns’ matches in their first World Cup on home soil have attracted unprecedented attendances for women’s sport in New Zealand.

While only 4,500 could attend their second pool match against Wales at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium because of its lower capacity, more than 16,000 fans were at their following two fixtures at Whangārei’s Northland Events Centre with Scotland and Wales.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Theresa Fitzpatrick scored their third try in the quarterfinal win over France.

Black Ferns second five-eighth Theresa Fitzpatrick said they were loving the support.

“It’s so special to get this opportunity at a home World Cup. We do have to embrace it all, take it all in, not play the game too early, and enjoy it,” she said.

“It’s the same game of rugby, but there are going to be lots of eyes on us. We just have to do our jobs.”