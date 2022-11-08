Rugby World Cup by the numbers: Black Ferns take own 'Eden Park factor' into final

Wayne Smith and Simon Middleton are looking forward to Saturday's Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England at Eden Park

It’s the dream Rugby World Cup final – hosts and defending champions New Zealand up against tournament favourites England, in a repeat of the previous decider.

In what has been an historic first tournament on home soil, the Black Ferns will be aiming to cap it off in ultimate style in Saturday night’s final, in front of a world record crowd, at Eden Park.

But standing in their way are a formidable English team in the midst of the world’s longest international rugby winning streak.

Here’s a breakdown of the key numbers going into the tantalising finale.

6

The Black Ferns are on the cusp of a record-extending sixth World Cup triumph.

Of the eight previous tournaments, New Zealand (who didn’t play in the second one in 1994) have claimed five, England two and the United States one.

The women in black have never finished as runners-up (third once and fourth once), while the English have been bridesmaids on five occasions.

That includes four times to the Black Ferns, losing 19-9 in 2002 in Barcelona, 25-17 in 2006 in Edmonton, 13-10 in 2010 in London, and 41-32 in 2017 in Belfast.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Black Ferns celebrate a try during their tense semifinal win over France at Eden Park last Saturday.

10

Much is made of the All Blacks and their Eden Park fortress, but the Black Ferns have built up a fine record of their own there, too.

They have now gone 10 wins from 10 outings at the famed Auckland venue, dating back to their win over the World XV in 2003, beating five other nations as well, for an average score of 40-10.

England, who are 10-18 against the Black Ferns overall, have only scored one try against them in each of their Eden Park clashes, losing 29-10 in 2013 and 33-8 in 2005.

30

England have been literally unstoppable in recent years, with their winning streak now sitting at a whopping 30 – a world record test rugby run, for men or women.

The last time the Red Roses tasted defeat was some 1213 days ago – July 14, 2019 – when they lost 28-13 to the Black Ferns in the Super Series in San Diego.

They overtook New Zealand at the top of the world rankings in late 2020 and have extended the gap ever since.

Joe Allison/Getty Images England go into the World Cup final on a record 30-test winning run.

38

After crossing the line three times apiece in their respective semifinals, the Black Ferns and England remain level on 38 tries each for the tournament.

As for individual honours, Kiwi winger Portia Woodman – whose tryless night in the semifinal against France was the first time this year she hadn’t dotted down in a test she had played – remains top, with seven.

She is one ahead of Canada hooker Emily Tuttosi (whose side play the bronze final on Saturday against France) and two clear of England flanker Marlie Packer and Ferns team-mate Ruby Tui.

79

The Black Ferns’ revamped up-tempo game style under new coach Wayne Smith has seen them rack up a tournament-leading 79 offloads.

There was something of a more direct approach against France, who offloaded 16 times to the hosts’ nine, and are second overall on the chart (61).

But it will still be a real clash of styles in the final, with England sixth overall, with only 32, including just five in their semifinal, to Canada’s 10.

107,600

Ahead of the final day of action, the tournament has already broken the World Cup attendance record, with 107,600 so far having gone through the gates for the 24 matches.

Now, after 34,235 piled into Eden Park for opening day to break the world record for a women’s rugby matchday crowd and set a New Zealand record for a standalone women’s sporting event, it’s set to be broken again with a sell-out of 40,000 set for Saturday.

At the last event in 2017 in Ireland the total attendance was 45,412.