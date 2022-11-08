'Gutted' Black Ferns No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u ruled out of Rugby World Cup final against England

Wayne Smith and Simon Middleton are looking forward to Saturday's Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England at Eden Park

Rugby World Cup final: Black Ferns v England. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, November 12, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport and Three, live updates on Stuff.

The Black Ferns have suffered their first significant injury blow of the Rugby World Cup after powerful No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u was ruled out of Saturday’s final against England with a thumb injury.

Assistant coach Wes Clarke confirmed the 20-year-old would miss the Eden Park decider after coming off at half-time in their semifinal win over France on Saturday.

“She’s gutted,” Clarke said at Tuesday’s press conference in Auckland.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Liana Mikaele-Tu'u will miss the Rugby World Cup final because of a thumb injury.

“You would be. She's been a big part of our team so far. She's a special human. I'm sure she'll add stuff off the field.

“Even though she's only a young player herself, she's really good at teaching the other players.”

The Black Ferns had avoided any major injuries in the tournament until now.

The Auckland loose forward has started all but one of their five World Cup matches – she missed their pool win over Wales with sprained ribs – after only making her test debut on last year’s northern tour.

The Hastings-born No 8 coped with the physicality of the powerful English and French sides, despite the Black Ferns losing all four matches, and has since played 11 tests.

She missed the August tests against Australia with a knee injury but was straight into the starting XV for their World Cup opener against the Wallaroos at Eden Park on October 8.

Stuff Sarah Hirini said they were gutted for Liana Mikaele-Tu’u.

Black Ferns loose forward Sarah Hirini said they were gutted for Mikaele-Tu’u, an excellent defender who has been brilliant with her strong carries throughout the tournament.

“She’s part of the loosie gang, so I know the loose cannons will be playing for her this weekend,” she said.

“She will obviously be replaced by another amazing player that is pretty great as well.”

The Black Ferns will miss Mikaele-Tu’u’s presence, although her absence means co-captain Kennedy Simon is the likely starter at No 8 after coming off the bench in their respective quarterfinal and semifinal victories over Wales and France.

It would be Simon’s first start of the World Cup after recovering from a muscle injury down the back of her leg (plantaris).

Their other options are experienced No 8 Charmaine McMenamin, a 2017 World Cup winner, and openside flanker Kendra Reynolds.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Kennedy Simon, right, is a likely starter at No 8 for the Rugby World Cup.

McMenamin started their opening pool matches against Australia and Wales after her remarkable recovery from spinal surgery last October.

The Black Ferns will name their team on Thursday for their fifth World Cup final against England.

The reigning world champions won the previous four in 2002, 2006, 2010 and the last decider in Belfast 2017.

England are favourites this weekend after winning a record 30 tests on the bounce since 2019, but they also have injury concerns.

Star fullback Helena Rowland is doubtful for the final because of a leg injury suffered in the semifinals, as is prop Hannah Botterman, who was a late withdrawal before they beat Canada because of a knee injury.

England smashed the Black Ferns twice on last year’s northern tour (43-12 and 56-15) and are the world No 1 team.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said they were underdogs for the final after England’s formidable form.

England, however, did not breeze into the final, as was expected, and scraped through with their nervous 26-19 semifinal win against Canada.

The Black Ferns also hung on for their 25-24 win over France in last Saturday’s second semifinal to reach their sixth World Cup decider.