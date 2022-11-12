Black Ferns player ratings: Stacey Fluhler flies high in World Cup final victory

ANALYSIS: The Black Ferns have capped off their first-ever World Cup on home soil in the most fitting of fashion.

New Zealand were crowned world champions for a sixth time, thanks to a dramatic 34-31 victory over England at a sold-out Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday night.

Here are Stuff’s Black Ferns player ratings from the classic contest.

Renee Holmes: Racked up a game-high 125 metres and had a good hand in two tries, after being fended off ahead of England’s first. Left upright was not her friend from the tee, kicking 2/7. 7

Ruby Tui: Didn’t see a lot of ball in the decider, but muscled up on defence, including one particularly jarring shot. 6

Stacey Fluhler: Came into it late in first half, then proved the star of the show. Brought the place to life with an absolutely sensational try in opening minute of second stanza, then a great chase and super-skilled and unselfish offload put Leti-I’iga over for what proved the game-winner in the 72nd minute. Forced off after that with injury. 9

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Stacey Fluhler scored a sensational try in the first minute of the second half, then beautifully set up another.

Theresa Fitzpatrick: Jinking feet kept the defence guessing, taking to the line as well as flinging wide. Lost ball after one nice run, then crowning moment was the superb grubber for match-winner. 6.5

Portia Woodman: Made some superb runs, in not much room down the left flank, notching 75 metres, two clean breaks, and a game-high five defenders beaten in quick time before she was forced off due to head clash with red-carded Lydia Thompson. 7

Ruahei Demant: Guilty of perhaps trying too hard, with a couple of wayward short kicks and some sloppy and wayward distribution. Came up huge with ruck turnover penalty win before ill-advised tap and go. 5

Kendra Cocksedge: Ferns’ most-capped player heads into retirement on a brilliant note, and on the back of a fine performance, using all her nous with several smart box kicks to turn England around, including a left-footer for a 50-22. 8

Charmaine McMenamin: First game in four weeks after Liana Mikaele-Tu’u sustained a thumb injury, and was straight into the heavy stuff which England so enjoy. Made way with half an hour to play. 6.5

Sarah Hirini: Plenty of early involvement and showed all her great skills, along with putting on great defensive pressure, putting in a team-high 10 tackles. 7

Alana Bremner: Found a bit of space out wide, then continued with a fighting charge in tight late on, as she never said die against those rugged English forwards. 7

Chelsea Bremner: Solid lineout target, and following initial onslaught of the white-jersey mauls, came into her own later, adding a big lineout steal play to the 80-minute sister act. 7.5

Maiakawanakaulani Roos: Dropped a ball from a restart, pinged for maul collapse which led to England’s fourth try, ploughed through most metres of any forward (56). Off in 64th minute. 6

Amy Rule: Very good 63-minute shift, keeping set piece mostly solid and going over for a crucial try on the stroke of halftime. 7

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Amy Rule goes over for her crucial try near halftime.

Georgia Ponsonby: Off-feet penalty led to England’s second try, though soon later she cancelled it out with a first test try off the back of her own side’s maul. Replaced in 47th minute. 5.5

Phillipa Love: Held up her side of the scrum and got involved with ball in hand, including one very nice wide pass. Made way with 33 minutes left. 6

RESERVES

Luka Connor: On in 47th minute and helped up the ante in the hosts’ pack, one bad lineout throw aside. 6

Krystal Murray: Entered seven minutes into the second stanza and was brilliant. Immediate fine scrum shunt, powered over in the corner for go-ahead try, wrapped up the ball in crucial final act. 8

Santo Taumata: Played the final 17 minutes. N/R

Joanah Ngan-Woo: On for final 16 minutes, was strong on the carry and a huge lineout presence, most notably with crucial match-clinching disruption on England throw at the death. 8

Kennedy Simon: On for final half hour, though only played two thirds of it after yellow card for high tackle. 5

Ariana Bayler: Didn’t get on the park. N/R

Hazel Tubic: On for final eight minutes. N/R

Ayesha Leti-I’iga: Thrust into the fray in just the 18th minute for injured Woodman and went over for a crucial try soon later. One bad dropped ball, but charged hard, then on hand to finish the match-winner. 7