Ruby Tui sing-along caps Black Ferns' magical Rugby World Cup run at Eden Park

A jubilant Ruby Tui led Eden Park in a sing-along to cap one of the famous New Zealand stadium’s most spectacular nights, as NZ beat England 34-31 in the Rugby World Cup final.

Saturday’s thriller between the Black Ferns and England was the third Rugby World Cup final played at the Auckland venue, following the men’s deciders in 1987 and 2011, and it was easily the most dramatic.

It featured all the action you could ask for – a red card, a yellow card, 11 tries and a total of 65 points.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ruby Tui celebrates with a po after the Black Ferns’ win over England in the Rugby World Cup final.

It was also only decided after the hooter, when Joanah Ngan-Woo pulled off a steal at an England lineout that will live long in the memory.

Never before had there been a Rugby World Cup final between the host nation and the best team in the world – as England were heading into the match, on the back of a 30-match winning streak.

Never before had the home team come out on top of a women’s final, but when New Zealand survived a scare at the death for the second week in a row, it led to a truly special moment.

Ruby Tui has become a must-watch whenever she sits or stands behind a microphone and on this occasion, she had most of the 42,579-strong crowd in the palm of her hand.

Grabbing the mic from her interview, she began to sing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, the waiata most New Zealanders learn while at primary school.

It’s a call-and-response classic and it has never sounded as good as it did with the Black Ferns star leading the way.

Last weekend, after the Black Ferns’ nail-biting win over France, Tui had looked forward to the final by saying: “Let’s do something great together, New Zealand”.

For the few hours before, during and after their equally nerve-racking win over England, the team and their fans did exactly that.

At the end of 2021, an underdone Black Ferns side hit rock bottom with heavy losses to England and France on their end-of-year tour – results which led to a critical review of their team environment and a change of coach just over six months ago.

When the final whistle blew on Saturday at the end of their 12th win in a row under new boss Wayne Smith, there was nothing but joy and hugs all around.

With just over 42,500 people in attendance, one of the best – if not the best – women’s rugby match ever played was watched by a record crowd for one.

It was also the largest crowd to have ever attended a women’s sports event in New Zealand, beating the mark of 34,235 set on the opening night of this World Cup five weeks ago.

After those come three other matchdays from this tournament. The old record-holder, the final of the 2008 under-17 football World Cup, now sits at No 6.

Women’s rugby has just had the biggest five weeks it has ever had, with many of the most memorable moments coming at a ground in Eden Park where women have very rarely had top billing.

It’s most synonymous with the All Blacks, who haven’t lost there for 48 matches stretching back to 1994.

But the Black Ferns have now won all 11 of their matches there since their first in 2003 – including three at this World Cup where, for the first time, they’ve been the headline act.

They’ve come from 17-0 down to beat Australia 41-17 on the opening night.

They’ve watched France miss an 80th-minute penalty that would have ended their tournament a week ago.

And they’ve pulled off a lineout steal after the hooter to deny England the chance to use their famed maul to win a match they played with 14 for more than hour.

Eden Park is New Zealand’s most treasured sports venue – and Saturday was its most magical occasion yet.