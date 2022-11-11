How the winner is found if the Black Ferns and England draw the Rugby World Cup final

Rugby World Cup final: Black Ferns v England. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, November 12, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport and Three, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Hollie Davison (Scotland)

Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England at Eden Park could be decided by a kicking competition.

Granted, it’s an unlikely scenario, but if the drama of last Saturday’s two semifinals is something to go by, who knows.

The Auckland decider will be the fifth women’s World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England – New Zealand have won the previous four won in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2017 – and a world record crowd for women’s rugby of more than 40,000 is expected to attend.

England beat Canada 26-19 and the Black Ferns edged France 25-24 in two thrilling semifinals.

The Black Ferns were fortunate to make it after Caroline Drouin missed a penalty goal in the final seconds.

After 30 successive wins stretching back to 2019, England are favourites against the host nation.

This weekend’s final is expected to be close nonetheless. If the teams are level after 80 minutes of regular time, the following processes determine the winner: extra time, sudden death and a kicking competition.

Extra time is 10 minutes – split into two five-minute halves – and teams must remain on the field, according to World Rugby’s guidelines.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes with an attempt at the posts in last Saturday’s semifinal win over France.

A coin toss will determine in which direction the teams will play.

England would appear to have the edge if extra time came down to a drop goal battle because of the quality boot of first five-eighth Zoe Harrison, along with Emily Scarratt at centre.

Iconic All Blacks No 10 Dan Carter has been helping the Black Ferns with their kicking, though, and their best options would be either fullback Renee Holmes, first-five Ruahei Demant, or reserve playmaker Hazel Tubic.

If the scores remain tied after extra-time, it is sudden death and another 10 minutes to determine the winner, split into two five-minutes halves.

The difference from extra time is obvious: in sudden death, the first team to score any point is declared the winner.

If the scores remain tied after sudden death, a kicking competition will determine the winner.

Joe Allison/Getty Images England’s Zoe Harrison is one of the world’s best kicking 10s.

The kicking competition’s format seems complicated, but it’s essentially a shootout like in football.

Five players are nominated to kick from three different areas – in front of the posts and 15 metres to the left and right of the posts – and sudden death will be required if the scores from the shootout remain level after five kicks from each team.

The same order of kickers would be used in sudden death.

You can read the full breakdown here.

This scenario is incredibly unlikely, however, and there have only been two high-profile rugby matches where it’s been required.

The first famous occasion was in the 2009 Heineken Cup semifinal between Leicester Tigers and Cardiff Blues when they drew 26-26 in Cardiff.

Leicester won the kicking duel 7-6 and advanced to the final.

The second was as recently as May in the same European competition in a quarterfinal between Munster and Toulouse after they drew 24-24 in Dublin.

Toulouse won the kicking duel 4-2 and progressed to the semifinals.

None of the eight women’s World Cup finals – five of which have been won by the Black Ferns – have gone to extra time.

Two men’s World Cup finals have, in 1995 and 2003, when South Africa and England needed respective drop goals from Joel Stransky and Jonny Wilkinson to beat the All Blacks and Australia respectively.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge, Charmaine McMenamin, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love; Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

England: Ellie Kildunne, Lydia Thompson, Emily Scarratt, Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Leanne Infante, Sarah Hunter (c), Marlie Packer, Alex Matthews, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern, Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough; Reserves: Lark Davies, Maud Muir, Shaunagh Brown, Cath O’Donnell, Poppy Cleall, Sadia Kabeya, Claudia MacDonald, Tatyana Heard.